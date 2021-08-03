Billboard List The Top 50 Music Producers of the 21st Century
Recently, the staff at Billboard listed the Top 50 Music Producers of the 21st Century by ranking producers by their impact and innovation in the music scene since the year 2000. Since the beginning of the century, these producers have had a major contribution to the success of popular music records; below are their rankings with their associated acts:
50. RedOne
Associated Acts: Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez
49. Joey Moi
Associated Acts: Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Nickelback
48. WondaGurl
Associated Acts: Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert
47. Chris Jedi & Gaby Music
Associated Acts: Anuel AA, Ozuna, Lunay
46. Boi-1da
Associated Acts: Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj
45. Raphael Saadiq
Associated Acts: Kelis, Solange, Mary J. Blige
44. The Matrix
Associated Acts: Avril Lavigne, Liz Phair, Hilary Duff
43. Arca
Associated Acts: fka Twigs, Bjork, Kelela
42. Tay-Keith
Associated Acts: Drake, Travis Scott, Future
41. Andres Castro
Associated Acts: Carlos Vives, Ricky Martin, Prince Royce
40. Paul Epworth
Associated Acts: Adele, Florence + The Machine, Bloc Party
39. Yoo Young-jin
Associated Acts: Super Junior, Shinhwa, EXO
38. Linda Perry
Associated Acts: Christina Aguilera, Kelly Osbourne, P!nk
37. Shane McAnally
Associated Acts: Sam Hunt, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion
36. Benny Blanco
Associated Acts: Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
35. Louis Bell
Associated Acts: Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus
34. Missy Elliott
Associated Acts: Monica, Jazmine Sullivan, Aaliyah
33. Joel Little
Associated Acts: Lorde, Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons
32. Mike Dean
Associated Acts: Kanye West, Jay-Z, Travis Scott
31. Ariel Rechtshaid
Associated Acts: Haim, Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX
30. Madlib
Associated Acts: MF Doom, Freddie Gibbs, Quasimoto
29. Nigel Godrich
Associated Acts: Radiohead, Beck, Air
28. Zaytoven
Associated Acts: Future, Gucci Mane, Migos
27. Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres
Associated Acts: Carlos Vives, Luis Fonsi, Sebastian Yatra
26. Dave Cobb
Associated Acts: Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Clark
25. Teddy Park
Associated Acts: 2NE1, Blackpink, Big Bang
24. Dr. Luke
Associated Acts: Katy Perry, Kesha, Doja Cat
23. Metro Boomin
Associated Acts: Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott
22. Stargate
Associated Acts: Beyoncé, Ne-Yo, Rihanna
21. Rick Rubin
Associated Acts: Johnny Cash, System of a Down, Dixie Chicks
20. Rob Cavallo
Associated Acts: Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Paramore
19. Dr. Dre
Associated Acts: Eminem, 50 Cent, Eve
18. Greg Kurstin
Associated Acts: Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia
17. SOPHIE
Associated Acts: Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Let’s Eat Grandma
16. Swizz Beatz
Associated Acts: DMX, Beyonce, The LOX
15. Lil Jon
Associated Acts: Usher, Pitbull, Petey Pablo
14. Jay Joyce
Associated Acts: Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert
13. Mark Ronson
Associated Acts: Amy Winehouse, Lily Allen, Bruno Mars
12. Diplo
11. Mustard
Associated Acts: YG, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai
10. Tainy
Associated Acts: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Wisin & Yandel
9. Jack Antonoff
8. Noah “40” Shebib
Associated Acts: Drake, Lil Wayne, PartyNextDoor
7. Just Blaze
Associated Acts: Cam’ron, Jay-Z, Freeway
6. Kanye West
Associated Acts: Jay-Z, Common, Pusha T
5. Mike Will Made-It
Associated Acts: Future, Rae Sremmurd, Miley Cyrus
4. The Dream & Tricky Stewart
Associated Acts: Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Beyonce
3. Timbaland
Associated Acts: Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake
2. Pharrell Williams / The Neptunes
Associated Acts: The Clipse, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg
1. Max Martin
Associated Acts: Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd
Check out the original article where Billboard List Top 50 Producers of the 21st Century here.
Featured Image Credit: Max Martin