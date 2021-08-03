Search

 

 

top 50 music producers
Billboard List The Top 50 Music Producers of the 21st Century

Recently, the staff at Billboard listed the Top 50 Music Producers of the 21st Century by ranking producers by their impact and innovation in the music scene since the year 2000. Since the beginning of the century, these producers have had a major contribution to the success of popular music records; below are their rankings with their associated acts:

 

50. RedOne

Associated Acts: Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez

 

49. Joey Moi

Associated Acts: Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Nickelback

 

48. WondaGurl

Associated Acts: Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert

 

47. Chris Jedi & Gaby Music

Associated Acts: Anuel AA, Ozuna, Lunay

 

46. Boi-1da

Associated Acts: Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj

 

45. Raphael Saadiq

Associated Acts: Kelis, Solange, Mary J. Blige

 

44. The Matrix

Associated Acts: Avril Lavigne, Liz Phair, Hilary Duff

 

43. Arca

Associated Acts: fka Twigs, Bjork, Kelela

 

42. Tay-Keith

Associated Acts: Drake, Travis Scott, Future

 

41. Andres Castro

Associated Acts: Carlos Vives, Ricky Martin, Prince Royce

 

40. Paul Epworth

Associated Acts: Adele, Florence + The Machine, Bloc Party

 

39. Yoo Young-jin

Associated Acts: Super Junior, Shinhwa, EXO

 

38. Linda Perry

Associated Acts: Christina Aguilera, Kelly Osbourne, P!nk

 

37. Shane McAnally

Associated Acts: Sam Hunt, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion

 

36. Benny Blanco

Associated Acts: Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran

 

35. Louis Bell

Associated Acts: Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus

 

34. Missy Elliott

Associated Acts: Monica, Jazmine Sullivan, Aaliyah

 

33. Joel Little

Associated Acts: Lorde, Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons

 

32. Mike Dean

Associated Acts: Kanye West, Jay-Z, Travis Scott

 

31. Ariel Rechtshaid

Associated Acts: Haim, Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX

 

30. Madlib

Associated Acts: MF Doom, Freddie Gibbs, Quasimoto

 

29. Nigel Godrich

Associated Acts: Radiohead, Beck, Air

 

28. Zaytoven

Associated Acts: Future, Gucci Mane, Migos

 

27. Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres

Associated Acts: Carlos Vives, Luis Fonsi, Sebastian Yatra

 

26. Dave Cobb

Associated Acts: Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Clark

 

25. Teddy Park

Associated Acts: 2NE1, Blackpink, Big Bang

 

24. Dr. Luke

Associated Acts: Katy Perry, Kesha, Doja Cat

 

23. Metro Boomin

Associated Acts: Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott

 

22. Stargate

Associated Acts: Beyoncé, Ne-Yo, Rihanna

 

21. Rick Rubin

Associated Acts: Johnny Cash, System of a Down, Dixie Chicks

 

20. Rob Cavallo

Associated Acts: Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Paramore

 

19. Dr. Dre

Associated Acts: Eminem, 50 Cent, Eve

 

18. Greg Kurstin

Associated Acts: Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia

 

17. SOPHIE

Associated Acts: Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Let’s Eat Grandma

 

16. Swizz Beatz

Associated Acts: DMX, Beyonce, The LOX

 

15. Lil Jon

Associated Acts: Usher, Pitbull, Petey Pablo

 

14. Jay Joyce

Associated Acts: Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert

 

13. Mark Ronson

Associated Acts: Amy Winehouse, Lily Allen, Bruno Mars

 

12. Diplo

 

11. Mustard

Associated Acts: YG, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai

 

10. Tainy

Associated Acts: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Wisin & Yandel

 

9. Jack Antonoff

 

8. Noah “40” Shebib

Associated Acts: Drake, Lil Wayne, PartyNextDoor

 

7. Just Blaze

Associated Acts: Cam’ron, Jay-Z, Freeway

 

6. Kanye West

Associated Acts: Jay-Z, Common, Pusha T

 

5. Mike Will Made-It

Associated Acts: Future, Rae Sremmurd, Miley Cyrus

 

4. The Dream & Tricky Stewart

Associated Acts: Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Beyonce

 

3. Timbaland

Associated Acts: Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake

 

2. Pharrell Williams / The Neptunes

Associated Acts: The Clipse, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg

 

1. Max Martin

Associated Acts: Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd

 

Check out the original article where Billboard List Top 50 Producers of the 21st Century here.

Featured Image Credit: Max Martin

