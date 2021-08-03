Billboard List The Top 50 Music Producers of the 21st Century

By Joseph Mejia 24

Recently, the staff at Billboard listed the Top 50 Music Producers of the 21st Century by ranking producers by their impact and innovation in the music scene since the year 2000. Since the beginning of the century, these producers have had a major contribution to the success of popular music records; below are their rankings with their associated acts:

50. RedOne

Associated Acts: Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez

49. Joey Moi

Associated Acts: Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Nickelback

48. WondaGurl

Associated Acts: Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert

47. Chris Jedi & Gaby Music

Associated Acts: Anuel AA, Ozuna, Lunay

46. Boi-1da

Associated Acts: Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj

45. Raphael Saadiq

Associated Acts: Kelis, Solange, Mary J. Blige

44. The Matrix

Associated Acts: Avril Lavigne, Liz Phair, Hilary Duff

43. Arca

Associated Acts: fka Twigs, Bjork, Kelela

42. Tay-Keith

Associated Acts: Drake, Travis Scott, Future

41. Andres Castro

Associated Acts: Carlos Vives, Ricky Martin, Prince Royce

40. Paul Epworth

Associated Acts: Adele, Florence + The Machine, Bloc Party

39. Yoo Young-jin

Associated Acts: Super Junior, Shinhwa, EXO

38. Linda Perry

Associated Acts: Christina Aguilera, Kelly Osbourne, P!nk

37. Shane McAnally

Associated Acts: Sam Hunt, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion

36. Benny Blanco

Associated Acts: Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran

35. Louis Bell

Associated Acts: Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus

34. Missy Elliott

Associated Acts: Monica, Jazmine Sullivan, Aaliyah

33. Joel Little

Associated Acts: Lorde, Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons

32. Mike Dean

Associated Acts: Kanye West, Jay-Z, Travis Scott

31. Ariel Rechtshaid

Associated Acts: Haim, Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX

30. Madlib

Associated Acts: MF Doom, Freddie Gibbs, Quasimoto

29. Nigel Godrich

Associated Acts: Radiohead, Beck, Air

28. Zaytoven

Associated Acts: Future, Gucci Mane, Migos

27. Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres

Associated Acts: Carlos Vives, Luis Fonsi, Sebastian Yatra

26. Dave Cobb

Associated Acts: Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Clark

25. Teddy Park

Associated Acts: 2NE1, Blackpink, Big Bang

24. Dr. Luke

Associated Acts: Katy Perry, Kesha, Doja Cat

23. Metro Boomin

Associated Acts: Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott

22. Stargate

Associated Acts: Beyoncé, Ne-Yo, Rihanna

21. Rick Rubin

Associated Acts: Johnny Cash, System of a Down, Dixie Chicks

20. Rob Cavallo

Associated Acts: Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Paramore

19. Dr. Dre

Associated Acts: Eminem, 50 Cent, Eve

18. Greg Kurstin

Associated Acts: Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia

17. SOPHIE

Associated Acts: Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Let’s Eat Grandma

16. Swizz Beatz

Associated Acts: DMX, Beyonce, The LOX

15. Lil Jon

Associated Acts: Usher, Pitbull, Petey Pablo

14. Jay Joyce

Associated Acts: Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert

13. Mark Ronson

Associated Acts: Amy Winehouse, Lily Allen, Bruno Mars

12. Diplo

11. Mustard

Associated Acts: YG, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai

10. Tainy

Associated Acts: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Wisin & Yandel

9. Jack Antonoff

8. Noah “40” Shebib

Associated Acts: Drake, Lil Wayne, PartyNextDoor

7. Just Blaze

Associated Acts: Cam’ron, Jay-Z, Freeway

6. Kanye West

Associated Acts: Jay-Z, Common, Pusha T

5. Mike Will Made-It

Associated Acts: Future, Rae Sremmurd, Miley Cyrus

4. The Dream & Tricky Stewart

Associated Acts: Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Beyonce

3. Timbaland

Associated Acts: Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake

2. Pharrell Williams / The Neptunes

Associated Acts: The Clipse, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg

1. Max Martin

Associated Acts: Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd

Check out the original article where Billboard List Top 50 Producers of the 21st Century here.

Featured Image Credit: Max Martin