Only a few days left before all the jaw-dropping deals on tools for music production disappear until next year. Samples are essential in all genres of music and it’s important to have high-quality sounds in your arsenal so you can effectively put down all the ideas you have in your mind into your DAW. If you are looking for adding some drum samples to your library this Black Friday & Cyber Monday, we have collected a list of some of the best deals going around.

Best Black Friday Drums Sample Packs 2021

1. Ghosthack Producer Bundle Madness

This bundle is a combination of their 2 most selling bundles: Ultimate Producer Bundle 2021 & Ultimate Producer Bundle 2020. The bundles combined have 48 sample packs and over 45.7 GB of files. The Producer Bundle is available for 90% off only till this Sunday so make sure to grab this amazing deal. Cost: €79.95

2. Samplesound

Samplesound over the past year has shown tremendous growth both in terms of quality and quantity of sample packs. You’ll find some top-notch sample packs for Techno, Dub Techno, House, Tech house, Synthwave & more. The best thing about their sample packs is the sheer quality of their drum samples. Their Dark DubTech, Tech House Percussions, Atlant Melodic Techno would be our top picks this Black Friday.

3. Production Music Live

PML are well recognized among music producers as one of the leading sample pack curators. They have also collaborated with some big names such as Ben Bohmer, Tim Engelhardt, Felix Raphael etc. Their Deep Premium Drum Pack Bundle which is currently available for 57% off would be one of our top picks for this Black Friday.

4. Black Octopus

Black Octopus Sample packs have had massive popularity in Dubstep & Trap music genres in the past. They have now expanded and gone deep into trending genres such as melodic house, techno, and more. Their samples are well processed and have some great options both as one-shots and as loops.

5. Cymatics

They probably need no introduction as almost every music producer has already heard about them in some way or the other. They currently have up to 75% off on sample packs & plugins. Check out their black Friday offers via the button down below:

6. Zenhiser

Zenhiser also has a wide variety of sample packs spanning different genres but the ones that caught our attention were the house & techno sample packs. Their drums are pretty solid especially the kicks & snares. Currently have more than 50% off on their sample packs.

