Best Black Friday deals for house music producers in 2021

By Isaac 10

House music over the years has massively evolved and opened up into so many different subgenres. To ensure that you are in match with the evolving sound you need to have the best and latest tools in your arsenal. Black Friday counts as a very important day for music producers as all the music production softwares, toolkits & sample packs are available at a much discounted price. Shortlisting from a large number of ongoing sales, we have prepared a special list including the Best Black Friday deals for all the house music producers. Down below you’ll find some of the best plugins & sample packs. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

Black Friday Plugin Deals for House Music Producers 2021

1. Soundtoys Black Friday Sale

Savings of up to 73% off of any kind of plugin you might need (echoes, saturators, stereo width units, etc.) as well as excellent deals on the Vocal Supreme and Volume 5 plugin bundles.

Grab the deal

2. Arturia Pigments Black Friday Sale

Legendary French software company Arturia is putting its iconic Pigments on sale for 50% off. Get one of the highest rated synths on the market for an incredible price before the deal ends on December 8th.

grab the deal

3. Heavyocity Black Friday Sale

A healthy collection of Kontakt instruments and Reaktor ensembles, as well as a few plugins, at deals of up to 75% off. If your arsenal is mostly Native Instruments, this one’s for you.

grab the deal

4. Native Instruments Cyber Sale

Running until December 6th, Native Instruments is offering 50% on its instruments, effects, expansions, and upgrades/updates, as well as truly gigantic savings on Komplete 13.

grab the deal

5. iZotope Black Friday Sale

Absolutely ridiculous savings- up to 96% off!!!!- from one of the industry’s leading names. Shop for just about everything in iZotope’s storied catalog, from synths to mastering software, and everything in between.

grab the deal

Black Friday Sample Pack Deals for House Music Producers

1. Production Music Live: Everything Bundle

No, really- Everything. Over 120 Ableton files, 11000 samples, 3500 synth presets, 1500 MIDI files, and lifetime access to over 35 online courses. At savings of around €4,000, it’s a must-buy for PML fans.

grab the deal

2. Afterlife – Modern Deep House & House

660 files of loops, MIDI, one-shots, and FX inspired by the likes of Meduza, Stargate, Eric Prydz, John Dahlback, Vince Watson, and more at over 50% off. Comes with 50 Serum presets, making it a good bet for those who have Xfer’s synth.

grab the deal

3. Production Music Live- Nils Hoffmann Production Pack: Melodic Techno

An official collaboration with the German DJ, this PML pack contains 2 Ableton templates, a sample pack of 120 loops and one-shots, and 60 DIVA presets. On sale for €37, down from €57.

grab the deal

4. Black Octopus- Slap House Essentials

Comprised of 1,219 total sounds containing 40 atmospheres, 40 Serum presets, 96 FX and plenty more, this hard-hitting pack is currently on sale for only $16.80.

grab the deal

5. WA Production- 2021 Black Friday Future House Bundle

An astounding 90% off on 42 construction kits, 27 FL studio templates, 421 synth presets (Serum, Sylenth1, Spire, Massive), over 800 drum shots, and more. It can be yours for only $20.00.

grab the deal

6. Production Master: Ibiza House Xfer Serum Presets

101 Serum presets inspired by the sounds of Ibiza’s super-clubs. Garage-style synths, classic stabs, emotive arpeggios, dynamic basses, and trendy house pianos are available for only $11.98 (60% off).

grab the deal

Image Credits: @caught_in_joy on Unsplash