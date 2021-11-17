Black Friday Deals on Kontakt Libraries & Instruments 2021

By Feron 15

The best Black Friday 2021 deals are currently running for more than 2 weeks including the biggest music companies such as Waves, iZotope, Output, and Soundtoys. The month of November is filled with amazing opportunities for music producers and sound engineers to strengthen their toolset without spending too much money. Down below we’ve summed up our best picks from all Black Friday 2021 deals on Kontakt libraries & instruments.

Best Black Friday 2021 Deals on Kontakt Libraries & Instruments

1. Heavyocity Gravity Black Friday Sale

Gravity holds up to a dynamic collection of modern scoring tools developed by composers and sound designers of Interstellar and Godzilla. Over 12 GB of pads, risers, and hits are production-ready. This Kontakt library has a 47% discount for Black Friday 2021.

Grab The Deal

2. Output EXHALE Black Friday 2021 Sale

EXHALE features a modern vocal engine (including modulation, filters, phasers, saturators, and much more) and 500 unique presets, suitable for every kind of production. EXHALE’s special outcome is due to the multiple vintage tape machines, vocoders, and analog circuitries. This plugin has a 35% discount at Plugin Boutique.

Grab The Deal

3. Native Instruments Cyber Season Sale

Starting Nov 17 till Dec 06, Native Instruments is offering 50% off on its flagship instruments, expansions & effects. Quite possibly one of the best Black Friday deals on Kontakt Libraries & Instruments. Massive X, Session Guitarist, Komplete 13 Bundle, Action Strings, Ashlight & over 250 products are available at 50% off.

grab the deal

4. Heavyocity Damage 2

A large number of drums and percussive elements are forming this brutal instrument. Damage 2 contains over 40.000 samples including impacts, transitions, bass drums, ethnic drums, snares, and toms. Nearly 60 GB of percussive elements are ready for your next production. A 24% discount is running for Heavyocity’s Damage 2.

Grab The Deal

5. Heavyocity Vocalise 2

More than 3 GB of vocals, recorded by world-class singers, are right at your fingertips. Get inspired by almost 700 sound sources, including phrases, pads, snapshots, and pedals. Vocalise 2 is currently 50% off.

Grab The Deal

6. Heavyocity Scoring Guitars 2

Neil Goldberg, the Co-founder of Heavyocity, played a big part in forming this Kontakt instrument as he himself dove straight into the studio to record the included guitars and amps. Scoring Guitars 2 holds up to more than 5 GB of guitar content including inspiring riffs, rhythmic pedals, and harsh amps. This instrument is currently available for half of its original price (50% off).

Grab The Deal

7. Heavyocity Mosaic Voices

Mosaic Voices is a Kontakt library filled with cinematic vocal elements ranging from vocal pads and drone layers to male & female choirs and synth vocals. Hybrid vocals, organic vocals, and 130 snapshot presets are compiled into this 8+ GB-sized library. A 47% discount is currently running on Mosaic Voices.

Grab The Deal

8. Heavyocity NOVO Modern Strings

Heavyocity’s NOVO Modern Strings is a highly appreciated orchestral string instrument, containing high-quality samples recorded at the Eastwood Scoring Stage (Warner Bros). This library holds up to almost 40GB of precious string samples suitable for film, game, and tv scoring. NOVO Modern Strings has a 47% discount on its original price.

Grab The Deal

9. Heavyocity NOVO Essentials

Heavyocity made a selection on only the essential strings samples from the NOVO Modern Strings library and compiled them into this Kontakt instrument. A total of 44 instruments are included, talking about violins, violas, cellos, and double basses. NOVO Essentials, as well as NOVO Modern Strings, has a 47% discount.

Grab The Deal

10. Heavyocity Mosaic Keys

A total of 180 snapshots presets, made by Heavyocity, display the sonic warmth of cinematic electric keys. The combination of organic sounds together with different noise layers add up to 5 GB of production-ready content. A discount of 47% is currently off Mosaic keys.

Grab The Deal

11. Heavyocity ASCEND: Modern Grand

Modern Grand is a virtual grand-piano instrument at which every little detail such as its hammer striking, brushes, chains are recorded and enriched by its engine. A 47.8 GB uncompressed-sized file is waiting for you including 110 snapshot presets and 126 other sound sources. This elegant tool is currently in a 50% off sale.

Grab The Deal

12. Aria Sounds Aurora Choir

Aurora Choir is an elegant choir library, for Kontakt 4 and above, including 2 separate instruments: Altos and Sopranos. Its legato tone and dreamy syllables can be controlled inside its playable sequencer. ADSR Sounds put this Kontakt instrument into a 90% discount.

Grab The Deal

Next article: iZotope launch Black Friday Sale on AU / VST Plugins

Image Credits: Native Instruments