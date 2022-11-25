Black Friday deals for Mixing & Mastering Engineers

By Hemant Khatri 770

Black Friday is here and a large majority of mixing and mastering plugins have massive discounts running. As a mixing & mastering engineer one is expected to have the best tools in the market to make sure the track sounds professional and top notch. Plugins by Soundtoys, Fabfilter, Moog, Solid State Logic, Waves are very popular among mixing & mastering engineers and often come at a steep price tag. Thanks to Black Friday & Cyber Monday there are some amazing offers on plugins that you can avail in this limited time frame. To help you with this, we’ve compiled a list of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for Mixing & Mastering engineers in 2022 below:

| HOT DEAL: New Sound of Techno (Melodic Techno sample pack) – Click here to checkout

Black Friday deals for Mixing & Mastering Engineers

Plugins & Instruments:

Includes 26 plugins for mixing and mastering

Get 1 free plugin on purchase of $50+, 2 on $60+ & 4 on $100+. One of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for mixing & mastering engineers in 2022.

25% off on bundles & individual plugin deals. Recommended package: Mixing Bundle

up to 70% off on plugins & bundles

up to 50% off on bundles & plugins. Includes industry standard Ozone 10, RX10 & more

up to 90% off on selected plugins. World renowned brand for mixing and mastering

Moog is one of the best in business. Get the Moogerfooger effects bundle for 40% off

Budget friendly high quality plugins. Up to 51% off on plugins & bundles

Includes 5 plugins. Discounted from $445 to $178 for a limited time.

Award winning AutoTune plugins. Massive discounts available only for a limited time

50% off on popular plugins such as RC-20. Available for a limited time.

Manual tuning plugin. Trusted by professionals and award winning mixing engineers. Currently available for a discounted price.

Innovative and unique mixing and mastering plugins. up to 25% off on plugins this Black Friday & cyber Monday

up to 75% off on plugins & bundles. Amazing for mixing and mastering purposes.

Softube award-winning plug-ins are the products of partnerships with great hardware manufacturers, such as Solid State Logic, Abbey Road Studios and more.

DAW Black Friday deals:

Read Next: Black Friday Sample Pack Deals 2022

Image Credits: Soundtoys