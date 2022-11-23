Best Black Friday Deals on Drum Samples 2022

Only a few days left before all the jaw-dropping deals on tools for music production disappear until next year. Samples are essential in all genres of music and it’s important to have high-quality sounds in your arsenal so you can effectively put down all the ideas you have in your mind into your DAW. If you are looking for adding some drum samples to your library this Black Friday & Cyber Monday, we have collected a list of some of the best deals going around. Also make sure to check out our professionally curated Black Friday landing page where we list the best deals on plugins, sample packs, courses, and more.

Best Black Friday Drums Sample Packs 2022

1. Ghosthack Clear Drums



This sample pack contains high-quality snares, kicks, hats, claps, cymbals, and percs. Both acoustic and digital drums are included in this pack. You’ll enjoy the broad range of styles and textures included in this collection. A total of 300 files are included in this pack.

2. Samplesound

Samplesound over the past year has shown tremendous growth both in terms of quality and quantity of sample packs. You’ll find some top-notch sample packs for Techno, Dub Techno, House, Tech house, Synthwave & more. The best thing about their sample packs is the sheer quality of their drum samples. Their Dark DubTech, Tech House Percussions, Atlant Melodic Techno would be our top picks this Black Friday.

3. Production Music Live

PML are well recognized among music producers as one of the leading sample pack curators. They have also collaborated with some big names such as Ben Bohmer, Tim Engelhardt, Felix Raphael etc. Their Deep Premium Drum Pack Bundle which is currently available for 43% off would be one of our top picks for this Black Friday.

4. Black Octopus

Black Octopus Sample packs have had massive popularity in Dubstep & Trap music genres in the past. They have now expanded and gone deep into trending genres such as melodic house, techno, and more. Their samples are well processed and have some great options both as one-shots and as loops.

5. Zenhiser

Zenhiser also has a wide variety of sample packs spanning different genres but the ones that caught our attention were the house & techno sample packs. Their drums are pretty solid especially the kicks & snares. Currently have more than 50% off on their sample packs.

