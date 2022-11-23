Black Friday Deals on Music Courses by Production Music Live

Black Friday 2022 is officially here. Like every year there are some exciting and jaw-dropping deals going on during this time of the year and the music industry is no different. Plugin developers, sample pack curators, music production tutorial outlets & everyone related to the technical side of music offer massive discounts on their products. We have curated a wide list of deals ranging from plugins to sample packs in our dedicated campaign. For the purpose of this article, we will be listing down the Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals on music courses.

Black Friday Deals on Music Courses by PML 2022

1. Jimi Jules Masterclass ( €47,00 EUR €67,00 EUR)

Jimi Jules has been releasing massive hits in the past few years. He has an unconventional workflow and is extremely creative with his music-making ways. In this masterclass by PML, they captured his whole production process in his Studio in Milan to provide in-depth insights into his cutting-edge and innovative approach to making music. 2+ hours of studio session is recorded within the masterclass in which he will go through the following topics:

Carving ideas out of anything

Creative use of outboard gear

Recording techniques

Jimi’s concept of groove

Sound and Sample Selection

Arrangement Tricks: From Idea to full track

2. Ben Bohmer Masterclass ( €39,90EUR €99,90EUR )

Definitely, one of the best deals you can avail this Black Friday. Ben Bohmer demonstrated his immaculate music production skills in this 2+ hrs course. His masterclass is currently available for 50% off this Black Friday

3. Beginner’s course – Ableton Live 11 Start to finish(€27,00 €57,00 )

If you are just testing the waters of music production at the moment and are pretty new to using Ableton, this might be the one for you. Its always recommended having a solid grasp on basics when you are just trying out and this course will help you in achieving exactly the same.

4. Techno Masterclass (€37,00 €67,00)

Techno has been for decades, but only recently started coming into the mainstream. A wide number of releases be it from any electronic music sub-genre is inspired by Techno sounds. If you are someone who is getting into the Techno music industry or would like to learn new skills, this makes up for a good purchase

5. u-he Diva Sound design (€24,90 EUR €47,00 EUR )

u-he Diva is one of the most popular synth plugins and is placed right in the elite category of VST synths alongside Serum, Omnisphere, Massive, etc. The analog feel of the plugin makes it very different from its competitors. If you currently own Diva and want to increase the potential of your sound design with it, this course is a great option.

6. Masterclass: Cioz – How to Remix (Diplo, Damian Lazarus, Jungle: Don’t Be Afraid) (€37,00 €77,00 )

Stil vor Talent artist Cioz walks you through his process of remixing a track step by step and in close detail. You will see all original stems from Diplo, Damian Lazarus & Jungle’s cooperation in “Don’t be afraid”. Currently available for 52% off.

