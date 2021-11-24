Black Friday deals on presets for Serum, Sylenth1, Diva & more
Strengthening your toolset by gathering the right samples and sounds for your productions can take a while. In an ideal world, we all hope to find or create that perfect kick drum or that perfect synth, but this requires some time and experience. There are so many high-quality sounds available on the internet, so why not use them. Black Friday is closing in and down below we’ve made a list of the best presets for the best synthesizers.
Serum Presets
- Black Friday Serum Bundle (Hip Hop, Lo-Fi) – 6 for $20
- 3300 Presets Anniversary BUNDLE (Multi genre) – $25
- PML Techno Vol. 1 (Techno) – €19,90
Omnisphere Presets
- Sample Library Omnisphere Bundle (Trap, Hip Hop, R&B, Triphop) – $25
- Omnisphere Psytrance Presets (Psytrance) – $24.12
- D-Fused Sounds Omnisphere Bundle (Multi genre) – $25
Diva
Massive X & Massive
- Trap Massive Presets Bundle Pack (Trap, Hip Hop, R&B) – $20
- Massive X Expansion Haze (Multi genre) – €14,50
- Massive X Expansion Quest (Multi genre) – €14,50
- PML Massive COMPLETE (Multi genre) – €47
Pigments
- Pigments Preset Pack – by Tim Engelhardt (Deep & Progressive House) – €22,90
- Deep Techno (Techno, Tech House) – $13.38
Sylenth1
- Shocking Future Rave (EDM) – $10.55
- Trance Family Synth Series Bundle (Multi genre) – $34.99
- Future Bass Essentials (Future Bass) – €47
Image Credits: Serum