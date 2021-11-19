Black Friday Deals on Sample Packs 2021

By Hemant Khatri 18

Black Friday is less than a week away now and building up to the main day we already have hundreds of lucrative Black Friday deals, discounts, sales & offers live now. Sample packs make an essential part of almost every music producer’s life and now is a good time to grab some amazing sample packs for much less than what they usually cost. Down below we have listed some of the Best Black Friday Sample Pack Deals in 2021. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

Best Black Friday Deals on Sample Packs 2021

1. Production Music Live – Black Friday

Sound samples, presets, DAW templates, and production and music theory courses- it’s all here, all with huge discounts on PML’s biggest sale of the year. Perfect for any House/Techno producer, but with plenty for everyone.

Popular Packs:

2. Production Master Black Friday 2021- 60% off on sample packs

Over 250 packs containing samples, loops, and presets. Dubstep, trap, house… there’s a little bit of everything, all at great prices. Popular production master sample packs:

| Black Friday VST Plugin Deals | The Best Sales

3. Black Octopus Black Friday 2021 Sale – up to 60% off on sample packs

Extremely wide range of sounds and presets with over 300 to choose from, in any and every genre. Quite literally everything on sale, up to 60% off until December 5th.

Popular Black Octopus sample packs:

4. Rainbow Sounds – 40% off

An eclectic collection of samples ranging from bright Latin tones to saturated, powerful House. Everything is 40% off.

Popular Rainbow Sounds Sample Packs:

5. W.A Production Black Friday Sale – 50 to 95% off on Sample Packs, Courses & more

Massive sale of up to 95% off of genre-based sample packs (Hardstyle, future house, etc.), synth preset packs, FX packs, and even a custom bundle creator up to 30% off. Every purchase comes with WA’s monthly free product, Deep House Mega Pack 2.

Read Next: Soundtoys Black Friday 2021 Sale on VST/AU Plugins is live now

Image Credits: Production Music Live