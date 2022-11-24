Black Friday Free Plugins & Samples 2022

By Hemant Khatri

Black Friday is an occasion where a large number of plugin developers and sample pack curators offer massive discounts on their products. Also, some outlets use this occasion to launch new products, highlight free products as well. If you are looking for grabbing some free stuff this Black Friday we have compiled a list of free plugins & sample packs. We’ll be adding more to this list as more deals come by.

Black Friday Free Plugins & Samples

1. Waves

Waves has announced they will be launching a new free plugin this Black Friday. However, no more info has been released as of yet. So keep an eye on their website on 25th November.

free download

2. Plugin Boutique

Free plugins with every purchase which includes:

CA2600 Synthesizer

Producertech All-Access Membership (2-Month Subscription)

Audiolens by iZotope

grab the deal

3. BABY audio

BABY Audio just launched a free plugin, Magic Dice. It is a random FX generator and has the potential of manipulating sounds into something interesting. Read our review of the plugin here and download via the button down below.

free download

4. Audiomodern

Free plugins:

5. Yum Audio & ADSR

Throughout November, you can get Yum Audio Flux Light for free with every purchase on ADSR.

grab the deal

6. Slate Digital

Free access to every plugin for only 10$/month

free download

7. IK Multimedia

T-Racks classic clipper by IK Multimedia is available for free this Black Friday.

free download

8. Kilohearts Toolbox

Kilohearts has some amazing effects that can offer you a quick solution for any of your FX needs. Their free toolbox has 6 plugins and Snap Heap within. Definitely, the one to check out.

free download

9. ADSR

There are hundreds of Synth presets & samples that you can download from ADSR for absolutely no cost. Grab a look at the free stuff down below:

free download

10. Cymatics

Free Plugins: Origin, Diablo Lite, Space Lite

Free Sample Packs: Reaper, Pandora, Nightmares, Infinity, Waves,Odyssey, Lofi, Apex, Trap, Percussion

free download

11. Karanyi Sounds

Vapor Dimension sample pack

free download

12. Mercurial tones

Mercurial Sample Pack

free download

13. UJAM

Drive vst plugin/

free download

14. Dixon Beats

Dixon Beats Patent Sounds free Sample packs

free download

15. Sound Particles

AIR by Sound Particles vst plugin

free download

16. Dark Intervals

Patmos Lite by Dark Intervals

free download

Premium Deals:

