Black Friday is an occasion where a large number of plugin developers and sample pack curators offer massive discounts on their products. Also, some outlets use this occasion to launch new products, highlight free products as well. If you are looking for grabbing some free stuff this Black Friday we have compiled a list of free plugins & sample packs. We’ll be adding more to this list as more deals come by.

 

1. Waves

Waves has announced they will be launching a new free plugin this Black Friday. However, no more info has been released as of yet. So keep an eye on their website on 25th November.

 

2. Plugin Boutique

Free plugins with every purchase which includes:

  • CA2600 Synthesizer
  • Producertech All-Access Membership (2-Month Subscription)
  • Audiolens by iZotope

 

 

3. BABY audio

BABY Audio just launched a free plugin, Magic Dice. It is a random FX generator and has the potential of manipulating sounds into something interesting. Read our review of the plugin here and download via the button down below.

 

 

4. Audiomodern

Free plugins:

 

 

5. Yum Audio & ADSR

Throughout November, you can get Yum Audio Flux Light for free with every purchase on ADSR.

 

6. Slate Digital

Free access to every plugin for only 10$/month

 

7. IK Multimedia 

T-Racks classic clipper by IK Multimedia is available for free this Black Friday.

 

8. Kilohearts Toolbox

Kilohearts has some amazing effects that can offer you a quick solution for any of your FX needs. Their free toolbox has 6 plugins and Snap Heap within. Definitely, the one to check out.

 

9. ADSR

There are hundreds of Synth presets & samples that you can download from ADSR for absolutely no cost. Grab a look at the free stuff down below:

 

10. Cymatics

Free Plugins: Origin, Diablo Lite, Space Lite
Free Sample Packs: Reaper, Pandora, Nightmares, Infinity, Waves,Odyssey, Lofi, Apex, Trap, Percussion

 

 

11. Karanyi Sounds

Vapor Dimension sample pack

 

12. Mercurial tones

Mercurial Sample Pack

 

13. UJAM

Drive vst plugin/

 

14. Dixon Beats

Dixon Beats Patent Sounds free Sample packs

 

15. Sound Particles

AIR by Sound Particles vst plugin

 

16. Dark Intervals

Patmos Lite by Dark Intervals

 

Image Credits: Cymatics

 

