Black Friday Free Plugins & Samples 2022
Black Friday is an occasion where a large number of plugin developers and sample pack curators offer massive discounts on their products. Also, some outlets use this occasion to launch new products, highlight free products as well. If you are looking for grabbing some free stuff this Black Friday we have compiled a list of free plugins & sample packs. We’ll be adding more to this list as more deals come by.
1. Waves
Waves has announced they will be launching a new free plugin this Black Friday. However, no more info has been released as of yet. So keep an eye on their website on 25th November.
2. Plugin Boutique
Free plugins with every purchase which includes:
- CA2600 Synthesizer
- Producertech All-Access Membership (2-Month Subscription)
- Audiolens by iZotope

3. BABY audio
BABY Audio just launched a free plugin, Magic Dice. It is a random FX generator and has the potential of manipulating sounds into something interesting.
4. Audiomodern
Free plugins:
5. Yum Audio & ADSR
Throughout November, you can get Yum Audio Flux Light for free with every purchase on ADSR.
6. Slate Digital
Free access to every plugin for only 10$/month
7. IK Multimedia
T-Racks classic clipper by IK Multimedia is available for free this Black Friday.
8. Kilohearts Toolbox
Kilohearts has some amazing effects that can offer you a quick solution for any of your FX needs. Their free toolbox has 6 plugins and Snap Heap within.
9. ADSR
There are hundreds of Synth presets & samples that you can download from ADSR for absolutely no cost.
10. Cymatics
Free Plugins: Origin, Diablo Lite, Space Lite
Free Sample Packs: Reaper, Pandora, Nightmares, Infinity, Waves,Odyssey, Lofi, Apex, Trap, Percussion

11. Karanyi Sounds
Vapor Dimension sample pack
12. Mercurial tones
Mercurial Sample Pack
13. UJAM
Drive vst plugin
14. Dixon Beats
Dixon Beats Patent Sounds free Sample packs
15. Sound Particles
AIR by Sound Particles vst plugin
16. Dark Intervals
Patmos Lite by Dark Intervals
