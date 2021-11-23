Black Friday 2021 Free Plugins & Samples

Black Friday is an occasion where a large number of plugin developers and sample pack curators offer massive discounts on their products. Also, some outlets use this occasion to launch new products, highlight free products as well. If you are looking for grabbing some free stuff this Black Friday we have compiled a list of free plugins & sample packs. We’ll be adding more to this list as more deals come by.

Black Friday Free Plugins & Samples

1. Cymatics

Origin Vintage Plugin, 20+ sample packs, Lite version of Space, Diablo and more as well are available for free on Cymatics this Black Friday. Also, they have up to 75% off on their premium products as well. Grab a look via the button down below.

2. BABY audio

BABY Audio just launched a free plugin, Magic Dice. It is a random FX generator and has the potential of manipulating sounds into something interesting. Read our review of the plugin here and download via the button down below.

3. Waves

Waves has announced they will be launching a new free plugin this Black Friday. However, no more info has been released as of yet. So keep an eye on their website on 26th November.

4. Plugin Boutique

Plugin Boutique is running a huge Black Friday campaign with more than thousands of products being offered at lucrative prices. You also get PUNISH Lite, LEVELS, AAS Player + 1 Sound Bank, Autoformer, The Orb & PolyComp with every purchase you make on their platform this Black Friday.

5. BABY Audio & ADSR

Throughout November, you can get BABY Audio Parallel Aggressor for free with every purchase on ADSR.

6. BVKER

Elevate Beatmaker Kit is a free collection of high quality drums, 808s, loops, one-shots & FX. In total of 250+ samples are included within the free package.

7. Ross from Friends free plugin & samples

Producer and DJ Ross from Friends has released a new free Max for Live plugin and 50GB of samples. Have a look at the free plugin Thresho here and the free samples here.

8. Kilohearts Toolbox

Kilohearts has some amazing effects that can offer you a quick solution for any of your FX needs. Their free toolbox has 6 plugins and Snap Heap within. Definitely, the one to check out.

9. ADSR

There are hundreds of Synth presets & samples that you can download from ADSR for absolutely no cost. Grab a look at the free stuff down below:

Premium Deals:

