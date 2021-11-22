black friday plugins 2021

Search

 

 

Black Friday is just a few days away and a large majority of Plugin developers have started with their Black Friday Sale. Similar to last year, there are some amazing offers on plugins that you can avail in this limited time frame. We would suggest buying stuff you actually need and think could be a helpful addition to your toolkit, since the offers are so lucrative it often becomes a slippery slope, and often end up buying stuff you don’t actually need at the moment. In order to assist you in this process, we have listed down the best Black Friday deals on Plugins in 2021 down below:

 

 

Name

Discount

Duration

Up to 73% off
10 Nov – December 01, 2021
50% off
16 Nov – December 08, 2021
XLN Audio RC – 20 Retro Color Black Friday Sale50% off19 Nov – November 29, 2021
BABY Audio Black Friday 2021 Saleup to 44% off15 Nov – December 05, 2021
XLN Audio Addictive Keys Trio Bundle 50% off19 Nov – November 29, 2021
Kilohearts Toolbox Ultimate 61% off19 Nov – December 10, 2021
smart: EQ3 by Sonible Black Friday Sale47% off19 Nov – November 30,2021
UJAMup to 58% off
11 Nov – December 05, 2021
50% off
16 Nov – December 08, 2021
up to 37% off
02 Nov – December 06, 2021
D16 Decimort 250% off21 Nov – November 29, 2021
80% off
01 Sep – November 30, 2021
up to 95% off
02 Nov – December 31, 2021
up to 75% off
10 Nov – December 08, 2021
up to 51% off
01 Nov – November 28, 2021
United Pluginsup to 50% off
03 Nov – November 30, 2021
up to 25% off
16 Nov – December 06, 2021
Sonnoxup to 75% off
01 Nov – December 06, 2021
Cherry Audioup to 92% off
01 Nov – November 22, 2021
UAD Pluginsup to 60% offunknown
up to 50% offunkown
Audio Modernup to 75% off
11 Nov – December 06, 2021
Polyverseup to 50% off
15 Nov – December 08, 2021
30% off
01 Nov – December 05, 2021
up to 70% off
09 Nov – November 25, 2021
W.A. Productionup to 90% offunknown
Hit’n’mixup to 20% off
12 Nov – November 30, 2021
Karanyi Soundsup to 35% off
10 Nov – November 30, 2021
Audified50% off
12 Nov – November 19, 2021

 

FREE Black Friday Plugins:

1. Magic Dice by BABY Audio 

2. Waves Free plugin – Out on 26th November

3. BABY Audio Parallel Aggressor Free with every purchase on ADSR

4. PUNISH Lite + LEVELS + AAS Player + 1 Sound Bank + Autoformer + The Orb + PolyComp free on every purchase [Plugin Boutique]

 

 

Black Friday Plugins Status Updates: 

 

1. Fabfilter Black Friday deals on Plugins:

Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive on Black Friday i.e 26th Nov.

2. u-he Black Friday deals on Plugins 

Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days.

3. Sylenth1 Black Friday Deals

Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days similar to last year when LennarDigital offered 25% off on Sylenth1.

4. Native Instruments Black Friday deals 

N.I. Cyber Sale is live now. 50% off plugins & Kontakt libraries

5. Oeksound Soothe 2 & Spiff Black Friday Deals 

No Black Friday deals on Oeksound Plugins in 2021 as of yet.

6. reFX Nexus Black Friday Deals 

No deals on reFX plugins as of yet.

7. Omnisphere & Keyscapes Black Friday Deals

no official deals from Spectrasonics at the moment.

