Black Friday Plugins 2021 | Deals – Discounts – Offers
Black Friday is just a few days away and a large majority of Plugin developers have started with their Black Friday Sale. Similar to last year, there are some amazing offers on plugins that you can avail in this limited time frame. We would suggest buying stuff you actually need and think could be a helpful addition to your toolkit, since the offers are so lucrative it often becomes a slippery slope, and often end up buying stuff you don’t actually need at the moment. In order to assist you in this process, we have listed down the best Black Friday deals on Plugins in 2021 down below:
Name
Discount
Duration
|Up to 73% off
10 Nov – December 01, 2021
|50% off
16 Nov – December 08, 2021
|XLN Audio RC – 20 Retro Color Black Friday Sale
|50% off
|19 Nov – November 29, 2021
|BABY Audio Black Friday 2021 Sale
|up to 44% off
|15 Nov – December 05, 2021
|XLN Audio Addictive Keys Trio Bundle
|50% off
|19 Nov – November 29, 2021
|Kilohearts Toolbox Ultimate
|61% off
|19 Nov – December 10, 2021
|smart: EQ3 by Sonible Black Friday Sale
|47% off
|19 Nov – November 30,2021
|UJAM
|up to 58% off
11 Nov – December 05, 2021
|50% off
16 Nov – December 08, 2021
|up to 37% off
02 Nov – December 06, 2021
|D16 Decimort 2
|50% off
|21 Nov – November 29, 2021
|80% off
01 Sep – November 30, 2021
|up to 95% off
02 Nov – December 31, 2021
|up to 75% off
10 Nov – December 08, 2021
|up to 51% off
01 Nov – November 28, 2021
|United Plugins
|up to 50% off
03 Nov – November 30, 2021
|up to 25% off
16 Nov – December 06, 2021
|Sonnox
|up to 75% off
01 Nov – December 06, 2021
|Cherry Audio
|up to 92% off
01 Nov – November 22, 2021
|UAD Plugins
|up to 60% off
|unknown
|up to 50% off
|unkown
|Audio Modern
|up to 75% off
11 Nov – December 06, 2021
|Polyverse
|up to 50% off
15 Nov – December 08, 2021
|30% off
01 Nov – December 05, 2021
|up to 70% off
09 Nov – November 25, 2021
|W.A. Production
|up to 90% off
|unknown
|Hit’n’mix
|up to 20% off
12 Nov – November 30, 2021
|Karanyi Sounds
|up to 35% off
10 Nov – November 30, 2021
|Audified
|50% off
12 Nov – November 19, 2021
FREE Black Friday Plugins:
1. Magic Dice by BABY Audio
2. Waves Free plugin – Out on 26th November
3. BABY Audio Parallel Aggressor Free with every purchase on ADSR
4. PUNISH Lite + LEVELS + AAS Player + 1 Sound Bank + Autoformer + The Orb + PolyComp free on every purchase [Plugin Boutique]
Black Friday Plugins Status Updates:
1. Fabfilter Black Friday deals on Plugins:
Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive on Black Friday i.e 26th Nov.
2. u-he Black Friday deals on Plugins
Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days.
3. Sylenth1 Black Friday Deals
Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days similar to last year when LennarDigital offered 25% off on Sylenth1.
4. Native Instruments Black Friday deals
N.I. Cyber Sale is live now. 50% off plugins & Kontakt libraries
5. Oeksound Soothe 2 & Spiff Black Friday Deals
No Black Friday deals on Oeksound Plugins in 2021 as of yet.
6. reFX Nexus Black Friday Deals
No deals on reFX plugins as of yet.
7. Omnisphere & Keyscapes Black Friday Deals
no official deals from Spectrasonics at the moment.
Image Credits: Arturia