black friday vst plugins 2022
Black Friday VST Plugin Deals 2022

Black Friday is just a few days away and a large majority of Plugin developers have started their Black Friday Sale. Similar to last year, there are some amazing offers on plugins that you can avail in this limited time frame. We would suggest buying stuff you actually need and think could be a helpful addition to your toolkit, since the offers are so lucrative it often becomes a slippery slope, and often end up buying stuff you don’t actually need at the moment. In order to assist you in this process, we have listed down the best Black Friday deals on Plugins in 2022 down below:

 

Featured Black Friday Deals on VST Plugins

Fabfilter - 25% off on all plugins

Featured Products:

  • Pro Q3
  • Pro L2
  • Pro C 2
  • Pro MB

Applied Acoustics Systems - up to 60% off

Featured Products:

  • Ultra Analog VA-3 (analog synthesizer)
  • Lounge Lizard EP-4 (electric piano)
  • Chromaphone 3 (acoustic objects synthesizer)
  • Multiphonics CV-1 (modular synthesizer)
  • Strum GS-2 (acoustic and electric guitars)

W.A. Production - up to 90% off on Plugins and samples

Featured Products:

  • InstaComposer
  • Ultimate MIDI Bundle 2
  • KSHMR Essentials
  • Put Me on Drums
  • Instachord 2

BABY Audio - up to 50% off on Plugins and samples

Featured Products:

  • All Plugins bundle
  • Crystalline
  • Smooth Operator
  • IHNY-2
  • TAIP

Output Arcade

  • 50,000+ samples, always royalty-free
  • Automatic key and tempo locks plus tools to make it sound like you

| Fabfilter Black Friday Deals – up to 25% off on Pro Q3, Pro MB & more 

 

Black Friday Synth VST Plugin Deals 2022

 

Synth Plugins that might have a Black Friday Sale

 

Black Friday deals on Kontakt & other Instruments 2022

 

Black Friday deals on effect plugins 

Black Friday deals on Autotune plugins 

Black Friday deals on MIDI plugins 

 

 

FREE Black Friday Plugins:

1. Magic Dice by BABY Audio 

2. Waves Free plugin – Out on 26th November

3. Lofi Flux Light Free with every purchase on ADSR

4. deCoda + MReverbMB free on every purchase [Plugin Boutique]

 

 

Black Friday Plugins Status Updates: 

 

1. u-he Black Friday deals on Plugins 

Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days.

2. Sylenth1 Black Friday Deals

Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days similar to last year when LennarDigital offered 25% off on Sylenth1.

3. Native Instruments Black Friday deals 

N.I. Cyber Sale is live now. 50% off plugins & Kontakt libraries

4. Oeksound Soothe 2 & Spiff Black Friday Deals 

No Black Friday deals on Oeksound Plugins in 2021 as of yet.

5. Omnisphere & Keyscapes Black Friday Deals

no official deals from Spectrasonics at the moment.

Read Next: Plugin Boutique Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Background Image credits: Omid Armin on Unsplash

