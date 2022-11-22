Black Friday VST Plugins 2022
Black Friday is just a few days away and a large majority of Plugin developers have started their Black Friday Sale. Similar to last year, there are some amazing offers on plugins that you can avail in this limited time frame. We would suggest buying stuff you actually need and think could be a helpful addition to your toolkit, since the offers are so lucrative it often becomes a slippery slope, and often end up buying stuff you don’t actually need at the moment. In order to assist you in this process, we have listed down the best Black Friday deals on Plugins in 2022 down below:
Featured Black Friday Deals on VST Plugins
Featured Products:
- SynthMaster 2
- SynthMaster One
- SynthMaster 1+2 Bundle
- SynthMaster Everything Bundle
Featured Products:
- Ultra Analog VA-3 (analog synthesizer)
- Lounge Lizard EP-4 (electric piano)
- Chromaphone 3 (acoustic objects synthesizer)
- Multiphonics CV-1 (modular synthesizer)
- Strum GS-2 (acoustic and electric guitars)
Featured Products:
- InstaComposer
- Ultimate MIDI Bundle 2
- KSHMR Essentials
- Put Me on Drums
- Instachord 2
- 50,000+ samples, always royalty-free
- Automatic key and tempo locks plus tools to make it sound like you
| Fabfilter Black Friday Deals – up to 25% off on Pro Q3, Pro MB & more
Black Friday Synth VST Plugin Deals 2022
- Output Arcade – up to 40% off
- KV331 [Trending!]
- Arturia V Collection 9
- Kilohearts Phase Plant
- Applied Acoustic Systems [Trending!]
- Native Instruments Massive X
- Future Audio Sublab
- Spire
- Waves Codex Wavetable Synth
- Flow Motion FM Synth
- FRMS Granular Synthesizer
- Sektor by Initial Audio
- reFX Nexus 4
Synth Plugins that might have a Black Friday Sale
>>Special Feature<<
AudioModern – Creative tools for Music Production
- Loopmix – Creative Loop Remixer
- Playbeat – Smart Groove Machine
- Chordjam – Ultimate Chord Machine
- Riffer – Creative MIDI sequence
- Everything Bundle
Black Friday deals on Kontakt & other Instruments 2022
- Output
- Applied Acoustic Systems
- Native Instruments
- Heavyocity
- UJAM
Black Friday deals on effect plugins
- Fabfilter
- XLN Audio
- Waves
- Soundtoys
- iZotope
- Solid State Logic
- Moog Music Effects Bundle
- BABY Audio
- Waves Factory
- Cableguys ShaperBox 3
- Softube Black Friday Sale
- W.A. Production
- Mastering The Mix
- Sonnox
- Pulsar Audio
- Sonible
- MeldaProduction
Black Friday deals on Autotune plugins
Black Friday deals on MIDI plugins
- Audiomodern
- W.A. Production
- Plugin Boutique Scaler 2.7
FREE Black Friday Plugins:
1. Magic Dice by BABY Audio
2. Waves Free plugin – Out on 26th November
3. Lofi Flux Light Free with every purchase on ADSR
4. deCoda + MReverbMB free on every purchase [Plugin Boutique]
Black Friday Plugins Status Updates:
1. u-he Black Friday deals on Plugins
Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days.
2. Sylenth1 Black Friday Deals
Currently, no deals as of yet. But is expected to arrive in the coming days similar to last year when LennarDigital offered 25% off on Sylenth1.
3. Native Instruments Black Friday deals
N.I. Cyber Sale is live now. 50% off plugins & Kontakt libraries
4. Oeksound Soothe 2 & Spiff Black Friday Deals
No Black Friday deals on Oeksound Plugins in 2021 as of yet.
5. Omnisphere & Keyscapes Black Friday Deals
no official deals from Spectrasonics at the moment.
Background Image credits: Omid Armin on Unsplash