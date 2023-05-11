Boomy AI Music Generator Reinstated on Spotify

By Ricky Iuliucci 201

Spotify has reinstated songs created by an AI music generator, Boomy, after they were removed due to concerns over artificial streaming numbers. Boomy creates music by using machine learning algorithms to analyze popular tracks and then generating new music that mimics the style and structure of those tracks. However, allegations of stream manipulation led to Boomy generated songs removal from Spotify. After the removal, Boomy worked closely with Spotify to address these concerns and ensure that all of the music they create is original and does not infringe on copyright; and that there has not been any tampering with artificial streaming statistics. Spotify takes the potential manipulation of streaming numbers very seriously as royalty payments are predicated on this specific data.

Boomy CEO Alex Mitchell has vocally expressed he is “categorically against any type of manipulation or artificial streaming”. Boomy’s technology uses machine learning algorithms to analyze the structure and style of popular tracks, allowing it to create new music that sounds like it was made by a human. Boomy hopes their technology will help democratize music creation and allow anyone to create high-quality music without needing specialized training or expensive equipment. After working directly with Spotify to resolve these concerns; the Boomy generated songs have been re-instated.The use of artificial intelligence in music creation has raised concerns about copyright infringement and the impact on the music industry. Some argue that AI-generated music could decrease the demand for human musicians and songwriters, while others see it as a way to democratize music creation and make it more accessible to everyone. Chairman and CEO of UMG, Lucian Grainge recently voiced his concern:

“…the recent explosive development in generative AI will, if left unchecked, both increase the flood of unwanted content on platforms and create rights issues with respect to existing copyright law”.

Despite these concerns, many musicians and producers are embracing AI as a tool for music creation. Some see it as a way to speed up the creative process and experiment with new sounds and styles, while others see it as a way to collaborate with AI and create music that blends human creativity with machine learning algorithms. The music industry is constantly evolving, and the use of AI in music creation is just one of the many changes we can expect to see in the coming years. As technology continues to advance, we can expect to see more and more companies using AI to create music, and it will be interesting to see how this technology shapes the future of music.

Image credit: possessedphotography (Unsplash)

