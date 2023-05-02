Boss Launches GigCaster Streaming Mixers

By Ricky Iuliucci

The new GigCaster mixers by Boss Audio Systems have been designed with the needs of modern musicians in mind. These mixers offer a streamlined solution for performing and streaming live music, allowing artists to focus on their craft. The GigCaster 5 and 8 are built to last, with durable materials and high-quality components that ensure reliable performance for years to come. Overall, these mixers are a valuable investment for musicians and streamers who demand high-quality sound and ease of use.

The GigCaster 5 is a five-channel mixer that’s designed for solo performers and small ensembles. It has three XLR inputs, two quarter-inch inputs, and an auxiliary input for playing backing tracks. It also has a headphone output, a stereo line output, and a USB output for streaming to a computer or mobile device. The GigCaster 8 is an eight-channel mixer that’s designed for larger ensembles and bands. It has six XLR inputs, two quarter-inch inputs, and an auxiliary input for playing backing tracks. Similarly to the Gigcaster 5, it offers a headphone output, a stereo line output, and a USB output for streaming to a computer or mobile device. Both mixers feature a built-in compressor and limiter to ensure consistent levels and prevent clipping. They also have a high-pass filter to remove low-frequency rumble and noise.

The GigCaster mixers showcase a simple layout designed for quick and easy setup. In addition, they come with a range of presets for different instruments and styles to achieve professional-grade sound with minimal effort, making it easy to get great-sounding mixes right out of the box. Overall, the GigCaster 5 and 8 are great options for musicians ,streamers, and podcasters who want a simple solution to achieve great-sounding mixes for their projects. Whether performing live or streaming, the GigCaster mixers are a reliable and versatile solution for any audio setup.

Learn more about the Gigcaster 5 and 8 here.

Image credit: Boss

