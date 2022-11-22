Best budget friendly Black Friday deals on Plugins for music producers
With a few exceptions, it’s difficult to find a plugin manufacturer or sample pack retailer that doesn’t offer a Black Friday deal during this month. With less than a few days until Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, we’re already seeing some jaw-dropping deals. It can be a slippery slope of purchasing plugins and sample packs this time of the year considering the massive sales going on. If you are an upcoming music producer and running on a tight budget we have compiled the list of best budget-friendly Black Friday deals on plugins under $50.
Budget-friendly Black Friday VST Plugin Deals 2022
KV331 Audio Black Friday offers on Synth Plugins
1. SynthMaster Two – two layer ‘all-around’ semi-modular software synthesizer
Price: $49 (62% off)
2. SynthMaster 1 – wavetable synthesizer
Price: $39 (62% off)
Audiomodern Black Friday deals on creative plugins for music production
1. Loopmix – Creative Loop Remixer
Price: $49 (35% off)
2. PlayBeat – World’s Smartest Groove Machine
Price: $44.90 (35% off)
3. ChordJam – Ultimate Chord Machine
Price: $31.90 (35% off)
Output Arcade Black Friday deal
50,000+ Samples. Play, perform, and manipulate Loops instantly in your DAW sessions.
Price: $10/month (40% off on yearly plans)
BABY Audio Black Friday offers on effects plugins
1. Crystalline – Next Generation Reverb plugin
Price: $49 (51% off)
2. Smooth Operator – Intelligent Signal Balancer
Price: $39 (43% off)
3. IHNY-2 – Parallel Compression Plugin
Price: $39 (43% off)
W.A. Production
1. Instachord
MIDI Processing Plugin that helps you play chords and chord progressions faster and easier.
Price: $27.60 (discounted from $69)
2. Put Me On Drums by K-391
multi-effect plugin. Drum processor takes your beats and runs them through intense effects, resulting in interesting transformations
Price: $16 (discounted from $39)
3. KSHMR Essentials
Processing chains for Bass, Drums, Kick, Synths, Vocals and more designed by KSHMR.
Price: $19.99 (discounted from $39)
Applied Acoustics Systems Black Friday Sale
1. Session Bundle
three inspiring instruments which react dynamically to your playing. Instruments included are: Lounge Lizard Session (Electric Piano), Strum Session (acoustic and electric guitar), Ultra Analog Session.
Price: $39 (discounted from $99)
2. Multiphonics CV-1
Modular Synthesizer
Price: $45 (discounted from $99)
Solid State Logic Band Bundle
Mixing & Mastering Bundle. Contains Drumstrip, Vocalstrip 2 & Guitarstrip plugin.
Price: $49.99 (discounted from $597.99)
XLN Audio RC-20 Retro Color Black Friday Sale
creative effect plugin that easily recreates the warm feeling of vintage recording equipment
Price: $49.00 (discounted from $99.95)
Waves Black Friday Sale
A large number of plugins are worth under $50. Black Friday offer: 10% off on 2nd plugin, 30% off on 3rd &4th plugin, 50% off on 5+ plugins.
Soundtoys Black Friday deals
All effect plugins are available for less than $50. Top picks
1. Decapitator
2. EchoBoy
4. Crystallizer
