Best budget friendly Black Friday deals on Plugins for music producers

With a few exceptions, it’s difficult to find a plugin manufacturer or sample pack retailer that doesn’t offer a Black Friday deal during this month. With less than a few days until Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, we’re already seeing some jaw-dropping deals. It can be a slippery slope of purchasing plugins and sample packs this time of the year considering the massive sales going on. If you are an upcoming music producer and running on a tight budget we have compiled the list of best budget-friendly Black Friday deals on plugins under $50.

Budget-friendly Black Friday VST Plugin Deals 2022

KV331 Audio Black Friday offers on Synth Plugins

1. SynthMaster Two – two layer ‘all-around’ semi-modular software synthesizer

Price: $49 (62% off)

2. SynthMaster 1 – wavetable synthesizer

Price: $39 (62% off)

Audiomodern Black Friday deals on creative plugins for music production

1. Loopmix – Creative Loop Remixer

Price: $49 (35% off)

2. PlayBeat – World’s Smartest Groove Machine

Price: $44.90 (35% off)

3. ChordJam – Ultimate Chord Machine

Price: $31.90 (35% off)

Output Arcade Black Friday deal

50,000+ Samples. Play, perform, and manipulate Loops instantly in your DAW sessions.

Price: $10/month (40% off on yearly plans)

BABY Audio Black Friday offers on effects plugins

1. Crystalline – Next Generation Reverb plugin

Price: $49 (51% off)

2. Smooth Operator – Intelligent Signal Balancer

Price: $39 (43% off)

3. IHNY-2 – Parallel Compression Plugin

Price: $39 (43% off)

W.A. Production

1. Instachord

MIDI Processing Plugin that helps you play chords and chord progressions faster and easier.

Price: $27.60 (discounted from $69)

2. Put Me On Drums by K-391

multi-effect plugin. Drum processor takes your beats and runs them through intense effects, resulting in interesting transformations

Price: $16 (discounted from $39)

3. KSHMR Essentials

Processing chains for Bass, Drums, Kick, Synths, Vocals and more designed by KSHMR.

Price: $19.99 (discounted from $39)

Applied Acoustics Systems Black Friday Sale

1. Session Bundle

three inspiring instruments which react dynamically to your playing. Instruments included are: Lounge Lizard Session (Electric Piano), Strum Session (acoustic and electric guitar), Ultra Analog Session.

Price: $39 (discounted from $99)

2. Multiphonics CV-1

Modular Synthesizer

Price: $45 (discounted from $99)

Solid State Logic Band Bundle

Mixing & Mastering Bundle. Contains Drumstrip, Vocalstrip 2 & Guitarstrip plugin.

Price: $49.99 (discounted from $597.99)

XLN Audio RC-20 Retro Color Black Friday Sale

creative effect plugin that easily recreates the warm feeling of vintage recording equipment

Price: $49.00 (discounted from $99.95)

Waves Black Friday Sale

A large number of plugins are worth under $50. Black Friday offer: 10% off on 2nd plugin, 30% off on 3rd &4th plugin, 50% off on 5+ plugins.

Soundtoys Black Friday deals

All effect plugins are available for less than $50. Top picks

1. Decapitator

2. EchoBoy

3. LittleAlterBoy

4. Crystallizer

