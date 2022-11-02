Cableguys introduces Shaperbox 3

By Feron 97

Shaperbox, by Cableguys, is an industry-standard sidechain plugin, used by such big names as David Guetta, Madeon, and Showtek. Initially designed for volume ducking, this plugin series always goes beyond standard sidechain, especially with the introduction of the newest edition. Meet Cableguys Shaperbox 3.

| Best VST Plugins of 2022 – Click here to checkout

Shaperbox is a rhythmic tool designed to spark creativity and musicality throughout its interface. This plugin holds on to a multiband feature, where you can process the low, mid, and high-frequency ranges individually at once. Determine the right time range, step mode, LFO mode, length, and wave shape. All of these features will give you access to an infinite number of periodic possibilities.

Now that Shaperbox 3 is available, you can expect a range of newly included features:

LiquidShaper , a new flanger/phaser shaper effect.

, a new flanger/phaser shaper effect. Wave Editing , with one click you can add angled breakpoints just like an EQ. ‘Create curved, stepped, or ramped FX patterns in seconds, and bring rhythmic life to your music.’

, with one click you can add angled breakpoints just like an EQ. ‘Create curved, stepped, or ramped FX patterns in seconds, and bring rhythmic life to your music.’ Beat Locking , sync your audio file to beats and bars. Choose between a numerous amount of triplets, straight, dotted, or free syncing modes.

, sync your audio file to beats and bars. Choose between a numerous amount of triplets, straight, dotted, or free syncing modes. Audio Triggering , all 9 trigger features can now be enabled at once, on any sound. Create surprising beat effects, time twists, and gritty envelopes.

, all 9 trigger features can now be enabled at once, on any sound. Create surprising beat effects, time twists, and gritty envelopes. External Sidechain Input , enabling this feature will trigger the sidechain when external signal information enters the plugin.

, enabling this feature will trigger the sidechain when external signal information enters the plugin. External Sidechain View , see your kick’s graphic information overlap your bass in order to set the right sidechain point.

, see your kick’s graphic information overlap your bass in order to set the right sidechain point. New Browser, choose between 600 presets categorized into rhythmic, motion, sidechain, color, pitch & time, mixing, and sound design. Favorite any sound to your list or create your own presets.

The Cableguys Shaperbox 3 is available in VST 2, VST 3, AU, and AAX for Windows 7, 8, 10, or 11 and macOS X 10.13 or later. Take advantage of the ongoing Black Friday sale to get the plugin for just $89 (usually $301).

Buy Here

Next article: Avid announces their new MBOX Studio Audio Interface

Image Credits: Pro Tools Expert