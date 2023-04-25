Sound

The Campfire Audio Orbit True Wireless Earbuds offer a warm, mid-bass heavy sound that is suitable for certain listening preferences. The sound quality is pristine and with the help of the Campfire Audio Orbit mobile app, you can further switch between EQ settings to further modify your listening experience. Orbit when compared to its competitors in this range such as the AirPods Pro 2 & Sony WF-1000XM4 offer a warmer mid-heavy sound with slightly less emphasis on subs on default settings.

The frequency response on Orbit ranges from 5Hz–20 kHz.

