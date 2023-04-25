Campfire Audio Orbit Wireless Earphones Review: A Unique Design with Impressive Sound Quality
In the world of truly wireless earbuds, it can be tough to stand out from the competition. Campfire Audio, a company known for its high-end in-ear monitors, is attempting to do just that with its new Orbit wireless earphones. Priced at $249, the Orbit promises impressive sound quality and a unique soundstage, but is it enough to compete with the more feature-packed options on the market? In this review, we’ll take a closer look at the Campfire Audio Orbit and see how it stacks up against the competition.
Build
Orbit boasts a unique design and also manages to capture the trademark Campfire look. Just like all their in-ear monitors, Orbit also possesses a stainless-steel sound nozzle. The earbuds are made from beige-colored plastic. Overall the buds boast a warm and minimalistic look.
The case on the outside is also beige in color whereas the inside is colored green. This slight color modification on the inside provides the case with a stylish yet elegant look. Orbit also comes with a variety of different shapes and sizes of Marshmallow Tips (s/m/l) & Orbit Silicone Earphone Tips(s/m/l) which are extremely comfortable and cause no distress when worn for long durations.
Internally, the Orbit employs a 10mm dynamic driver with a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragm often used in Sony headphones providing an excellent sound with improved mid and treble sounds that are more pleasing to the ear.
Sound
The Campfire Audio Orbit True Wireless Earbuds offer a warm, mid-bass heavy sound that is suitable for certain listening preferences. The sound quality is pristine and with the help of the Campfire Audio Orbit mobile app, you can further switch between EQ settings to further modify your listening experience. Orbit when compared to its competitors in this range such as the AirPods Pro 2 & Sony WF-1000XM4 offer a warmer mid-heavy sound with slightly less emphasis on subs on default settings.
The frequency response on Orbit ranges from 5Hz–20 kHz.
Connectivity
Orbit supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with Bluetooth LE Support. As far as the codec formats are concerned, SBC, AAC, AptX (all lossy) are supported. The Bluetooth connectivity seemed to cause a bit of hassle sometimes when switching between multiple devices or after turning it on/off (tested on multiple Android and Windows devices). The earphones also lack wear sensors which mean the music doesn’t pause when the earbud is removed.
The Orbit also has touch controls on the side of the earbuds which are easy to use and each earpiece includes a built-in microphone as well. The touch controls felt a bit too sensitive and can be hard to manage sometimes.
Battery
The earbuds have a long battery life of 8.5 hours, although this is due to the lack of certain features like active noise cancelation that drain down battery life but are considered important for many consumers. The case is charged using USB-C Wired Charging and is also compatible with Qi Wireless Charging Case.
Price
Campfire Audio Orbit is currently priced at $249.
Verdict
Overall, the Campfire Audio Orbit True Wireless Earbuds offer excellent sound quality and staging, making them a good choice for those who prioritize these features. The remarkable comfort is also noteworthy. However, the lack of certain convenience features may be a dealbreaker for some. The app does offer some interesting features such as EQ and turning on/off touch controls but it doesn’t allow you to modify the controls assigned. Those looking for more convenience features may want to consider other options in this price range from Sony, Sennheiser, or Apple.
Image Credits: Campfire Audio