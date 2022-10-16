Cherry Audio release their newest digital synthesizer, Sines

Cherry Audio offers a range of music production tools based on original pieces of gear, allowing you to discover many modular modules, bundles, synthesizers, and effects. In addition to their synthesizer catalog, including 14 low-priced digital synths, Cherry Audio added a new polyphonic synthesizer called Sines. Have a look down below to find out what this plugin holds onto.

Sines is a polyphonic, sinusoidal synthesizer that combines subtractive-, additive-, and FM synthesis into 1 plugin. I can imagine that the layout of Sines is a little bit overwhelming, at first sight, when looking at all the knobs and features. To break it down for you, Sines holds on to a total of 4 sine-wave oscillators. Each strip (marked by a sine wave) holds onto a frequency knob, controlling the pitch of the wave. Next to that, you’ll find a set of features to shape the original sound into the most common wave shapes (square, sawtooth, etc.) or into a fusion of multiple wave shapes. I’m talking about the feedback, phase, width, shape, wavefold, and drive, alongside a sub-oscillator & a super oscillator (1+ octave). Decide the right cutoff frequency, the right amount of resonance, and different filter types (lowpass 24/18,12,6dB/oct, highpass, bandpass, and notch). Use the filter envelope and control the delay, attack, decay, sustain, release, and velocity. Out of the 4 envelopes, you have 2 normal envelopes and an AMP envelope at your disposal. A 4-slot modulation matrix is also included where you can select a total of 24 sources and link them up to a total of 54 destinations. A total of 4 syncable LFOs are available to be linked to anything, including a rate, one-shot, and retrig feature. A range of multiple high-quality effects is included at the bottom of the plugin. Get access to the arpeggiator, distortion, modulation FX (delay, reverb, etc.), delay, reverb, and an EQ. You can create any sound you can imagine through every feature Sines holds on to, but it also comes with 500+ presets made by professional sound engineers.

Sines is available in UA, VST, VST3, and AAX for macOS 10.13 or above and Windows 7 or above. This plugin is currently in a sale, available for $39.

Have a closer look at the plugin down below:

