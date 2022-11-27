Cyber Monday deals for Music Producers 2022

The holiday season has officially started and the market is full of exciting industry deals and offers. Cyber Monday which hits this year on 28th November is a marketing term for the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. It was created by retailers to encourage people to shop online. The music retail industry also witnesses the Cyber Monday sales in full swing as plugin manufacturers, sample pack companies & music production courses slash a good percentage of their regular price tag for this time. We have done the research for you and shortlisted the best Cyber Monday deals on Sample Packs & Plugins for all the music producers out there. Also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Cyber Monday Plugin Deals for Music Producers

1. Audiomodern – 35% off

Recommended Deals:

Bundle: The Complete Suit

Plugins: Loopmix, Playbeat, Chordjam, Riffer

2. W.A. Production – up to 90% off

Recommend Deals:

Bundle: InstaComposer & Expansions, Ultimate MIDI Bundle 2

Plugins: KSHMR Essentials, Put Me On Drums, Instachord 2

3. BABY Audio – up to 50% off

Recommended Deals:

Bundles – All plugins Bundle

Plugins – Plugins: Crystalline, Smooth Operator, IHNY – 2

4. Spitfire Audio – up to 75% off

Recommended Deals:

Bundles – The Ton, Black Weekend Core, Black Weekend Professional

Plugins & libraries: Mercury, Fractured Strings, Albion One, Hans Zimmer Strings

5. Applied Acoustics Systems – up to 60% off

Recommended Deals:

Bundles: Modeling Collection, Session Bundle

Plugins: Multiphonics CV1, Chromaphone 3, Ultra Analog VA-3, Objeq Delay

6. Fabfilter Bundle and Plugins – 25% off

Recommended Deals

Bundles: Pro Bundle, Total Bundle

Plugins: Fabfilter Pro Q3, Pro L2, Pro MB

7. Soundtoys Bundle and Plugins – Up to 70% off

Recommended Deals

Bundles: Soundtoys 5 Total Bundle

Plugins: Little Alterboy, Decapitator, Echo Boy, Crystallizer

8. iZotope Bundle and Plugins – up to 90% off

Recommended Deals –

Bundles: Holiday Bundle, Music Production Suite 5, Mix & Master Bundle

Plugins: Ozone 10 Advanced, Neoverb, RX 10 Elements

9. XLN Audio Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale – 50% off

Recommended Deals –

XLN Audio XO & XLN Audio RC 20

10. Solid State Logic – up to 90% off

Recommended Deals –

Bundles: Band Bundle

Plugins: Native FlexVerb, Guitarstrip

11. Antares Black Friday Sale – up to 60% off

Recommended Deals –

Bundles: Autotune EFX+AutoTune 1-year subscription

Plugins: Thorat, Harmony Engine

12. OekSound

Recommended Deals –

Best Cyber Monday Sample Pack Deals for Music Producers

1. New Sounds of Techno – melodic techno sample pack – 70% off

2. MonoSounds Studio – All sample packs & instruments for 10$

3. Tech House Market – 60% off on Bundles & Sample packs

4. Ghosthack Sample Packs – Up to 90% off and Buy 3 get 1 free

5. Production Music Live – 50% + off on bundles and sample packs

6. Samplesound Techno & Tech House Sample Packs – 50% off all sample packs

7. Zenhiser – 40% off sample packs

8. Black Octopus Sample Packs – up to 60% off

9. Big Fish Audio Sample Packs – 60% off

10. Skinfonix Sample Packs – 60% off

Best Cyber Monday Music Production Course Deals For Music Producers

1. Course: Beginner to Advanced in Ableton Live by Production Music Live

2. Course: Melodic Techno Track from Start To Finish

3. Masterclass: Jimi Jules

4. Masterclass: Ben Böhmer – In The Studio

5. Masterclass: Melodic Techno with Jonas Saalbach

6. Masterclass: Creative Sound Design with the Moog Sub37

7. Techno Masterclass

8. Serum Sound Design masterclass – 60% off

Image Credits: Native-Instruments