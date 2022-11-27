Cyber Monday deals for Music Producers 2022
The holiday season has officially started and the market is full of exciting industry deals and offers. Cyber Monday which hits this year on 28th November is a marketing term for the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. It was created by retailers to encourage people to shop online. The music retail industry also witnesses the Cyber Monday sales in full swing as plugin manufacturers, sample pack companies & music production courses slash a good percentage of their regular price tag for this time. We have done the research for you and shortlisted the best Cyber Monday deals on Sample Packs & Plugins for all the music producers out there. Also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022.
Best Cyber Monday Plugin Deals for Music Producers
Recommended Deals:
- Bundle: The Complete Suit
- Plugins: Loopmix, Playbeat, Chordjam, Riffer
2. W.A. Production – up to 90% off
Recommend Deals:
- Bundle: InstaComposer & Expansions, Ultimate MIDI Bundle 2
- Plugins: KSHMR Essentials, Put Me On Drums, Instachord 2
Recommended Deals:
- Bundles – All plugins Bundle
- Plugins – Plugins: Crystalline, Smooth Operator, IHNY – 2
4. Spitfire Audio – up to 75% off
Recommended Deals:
- Bundles – The Ton, Black Weekend Core, Black Weekend Professional
- Plugins & libraries: Mercury, Fractured Strings, Albion One, Hans Zimmer Strings
5. Applied Acoustics Systems – up to 60% off
Recommended Deals:
- Bundles: Modeling Collection, Session Bundle
- Plugins: Multiphonics CV1, Chromaphone 3, Ultra Analog VA-3, Objeq Delay
6. Fabfilter Bundle and Plugins – 25% off
Recommended Deals
- Bundles: Pro Bundle, Total Bundle
- Plugins: Fabfilter Pro Q3, Pro L2, Pro MB
7. Soundtoys Bundle and Plugins – Up to 70% off
Recommended Deals
- Bundles: Soundtoys 5 Total Bundle
- Plugins: Little Alterboy, Decapitator, Echo Boy, Crystallizer
8. iZotope Bundle and Plugins – up to 90% off
Recommended Deals –
- Bundles: Holiday Bundle, Music Production Suite 5, Mix & Master Bundle
- Plugins: Ozone 10 Advanced, Neoverb, RX 10 Elements
9. XLN Audio Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale – 50% off
Recommended Deals –
- XLN Audio XO & XLN Audio RC 20
10. Solid State Logic – up to 90% off
Recommended Deals –
- Bundles: Band Bundle
- Plugins: Native FlexVerb, Guitarstrip
11. Antares Black Friday Sale – up to 60% off
Recommended Deals –
- Bundles: Autotune EFX+AutoTune 1-year subscription
- Plugins: Thorat, Harmony Engine
12. OekSound
Recommended Deals –
Best Cyber Monday Sample Pack Deals for Music Producers
1. New Sounds of Techno – melodic techno sample pack – 70% off
2. MonoSounds Studio – All sample packs & instruments for 10$
3. Tech House Market – 60% off on Bundles & Sample packs
4. Ghosthack Sample Packs – Up to 90% off and Buy 3 get 1 free
5. Production Music Live – 50% + off on bundles and sample packs
6. Samplesound Techno & Tech House Sample Packs – 50% off all sample packs
7. Zenhiser – 40% off sample packs
8. Black Octopus Sample Packs – up to 60% off
9. Big Fish Audio Sample Packs – 60% off
10. Skinfonix Sample Packs – 60% off
Best Cyber Monday Music Production Course Deals For Music Producers
1. Course: Beginner to Advanced in Ableton Live by Production Music Live
2. Course: Melodic Techno Track from Start To Finish
4. Masterclass: Ben Böhmer – In The Studio
5. Masterclass: Melodic Techno with Jonas Saalbach
6. Masterclass: Creative Sound Design with the Moog Sub37
8. Serum Sound Design masterclass – 60% off
Image Credits: Native-Instruments