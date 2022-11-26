Cyber Monday deals on Instruments & Libraries 2022

By Hemant Khatri 1.99k

Black Friday is now past us however Cyber week hasn’t ended yet. There are tons of deals on instruments & libraries that are still up for grabs. Do note that some of these deals might only be available till December. So make sure to grab it before it’s too late. This Cyber Monday you can find quite a few deals on instruments & libraries online that to some level are able to emulate the feeling of authentic live instruments. Down below is the list of best Cyber Monday deals on Instruments & libraries. Also do check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022.

| HOT DEAL: New Sound of Techno (Melodic Techno sample pack) – Click here to checkout

Spitfire – The Ton ( $99.00 $547.00)

The Ton includes 3 of the finest Spitfire plugins.

Fragile String Evolutions is a library of long, intensely beautiful chamber evolutions that complements our other evolution libraries while also thriving on its own as a compositional tool.

The Grammy Award-winning engineer Simon Rhodes expertly recorded the dry stage for Spitfire Studio Brass, giving you epic power on demand with grace and fine detail. Choose solo, duet, or section performances, and bring your music to life with swells, flutter tongues, staccatissimo stabs, and traditional articulations.

With our simple-to-use legato patches, you can create anything from lovely, reflective passages to brisk runs using Abbey Road One: Sparkling Woodwinds, a stunningly orchestrated woodwind section performed by London’s top session musicians.

grab the deal

ANALOG Brass & Winds – $129.00 (from 199.00)

By enhancing orchestral sounds with legendary synths, the virtual instrument ANALOG BRASS & WINDS defies 400 years of convention. Big braams, gritty synths, and ethereal tape loops combine to create the best possible combinations.

grab the deal

ANALOG STRINGS – $129.00 (from 199.00)

Playable instruments with more than 450 presets, four central macro sliders, dual arpeggiators, and multiple orchestras, including a 60-piece string orchestra, were sampled to create this one. ANALOG STRINGS’ creative sources include piano, tape noise sampled feedback, and a variety of other instruments.

grab the deal

Heavyocity NOVO Modern Strings Kontakt Instrument – $274.50 (from $549.00)

Heavyocity has made available some of the best Kontakt Instruments, such as Scoring Guitars, Bass, and many others. NOVO Modern Strings have a lush texture that is ideal for creating emotional pieces. The instrument gives you complete control over the string instrument’s expression. NOVO is currently on sale for 50% off.

grab the deal

Nils Piano – $74.50 (from $149.00)

Experience composer and pianist Nils Frahm’s signature grand piano sound firsthand. This is the sound of a one-of-a-kind concert grand, handpicked by the artist, custom intonated, and enhanced with a felt damper. The piano was recorded in its natural habitat, the ambient environment of Saal 3 in Berlin’s renowned, Bauhaus-designed Funkhaus recording complex. The end result is a one-of-a-kind, intense, and evocative instrument with its own distinct atmosphere.

grab the deal

Zilhouette Strings – $79.80 (from $114.00)

First of three listed Cinematique Instruments’ products includes seven cellos and violins, two basses, and two viola in total. All recorded musicians for Zilhouette are world-class german live orchestra members. The VST has three different articulations – Shorts, Longs and Pizzicato.

grab the deal

Symphonic Elements STRIIIINGS – $84.50 (from $169.00)

Hans Zimmer, one of the world’s greatest film composers, is a co-founder of UJAM, the company behind this VST String Instrument. STRIIIINGS also features his legendary string recordings. If that wasn’t enough, UJAM has created sixty playing styles, a multimode 24dB synthesizer filter, and a brand-new creative performance and sound design engine. The instrument has not yet been released, but it is available for pre-order at a reasonable price of $84.50.

grab the deal

Spitfire Originals Series ($29 each)

The Originals series captures the essence of what Spitfire is famous for and includes them in an affordable package that can work great for both upcoming and professional music composers and producers. All the instruments are priced at only $29 each. Some of our top picks from the originals series include:

– Originals Epic Choir

– Originals Drumline

– Intimate Strings

– Mrs. Mills

Browse the complete Originals library via the button down below:

grab the deal

Read next: Fabfilter Black Friday 2022 Sale

Photo credits: Output