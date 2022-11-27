Cyber Monday Free Plugins & Samples 2022

Black Friday is an occasion where a large number of plugin developers and sample pack curators offer massive discounts on their products. Now that Black Friday is past us and Cyber Monday is here which means there isn’t enough time left before these lucrative deals vanish from the market. Multiple outlets use this occasion to launch new products and highlight free products as well. If you are looking for grabbing some free stuff this Cyber Monday we have compiled a list of free plugins & sample packs. We’ll be adding more to this list as more deals come by.

1. W.A. Production

They have five free plugins available this Cyber Monday. There are also plenty of sounds available that you can get for absolutely no money.

Plugins: Multibender Lite, Puncher 2 lite, Outlaw lite, KSHMR Essentials Kick, Combear.

Sounds: Free Orchestral Sounds & Cinematic Sounds, Free Anniversary Collection Vol. 8, Free EDM Vital presets, free melodic dubstep sounds & more.

free download

2. Waves

Waves have launched a new free plugin this Cyber Monday. The plugin is called Lil tube and its a tape saturation plugin.

free download

3. Plugin Boutique

Free plugins with every purchase which includes:

CA2600 Synthesizer

Producertech All-Access Membership (2-Month Subscription)

Audiolens by iZotope

grab the deal

4. BABY audio

BABY Audio launched a free plugin earlier in 2022, Magic Dice. It is a random FX generator and has the potential of manipulating sounds into something interesting. Read our review of the plugin here and download via the button down below.

free download

5. Audiomodern

Free plugins:

6. Yum Audio & ADSR

Throughout November, you can get Yum Audio Flux Light for free with every purchase on ADSR.

grab the deal

7. Slate Digital

Free access to every plugin for only 10$/month

free download

8. IK Multimedia

T-Racks classic clipper by IK Multimedia is available for free this Black Friday.

free download

9. Kilohearts Toolbox

Kilohearts has some amazing effects that can offer you a quick solution for any of your FX needs. Their free toolbox has 6 plugins and Snap Heap within. Definitely, the one to check out.

free download

10. ADSR

There are hundreds of Synth presets & samples that you can download from ADSR for absolutely no cost. Grab a look at the free stuff down below:

free download

11. Cymatics

Free Plugins: Origin, Diablo Lite, Space Lite

Free Sample Packs: Reaper, Pandora, Nightmares, Infinity, Waves, Odyssey, Lofi, Apex, Trap, Percussion

free download

12. Karanyi Sounds

Vapor Dimension sample pack

free download

13. Mercurial tones

Mercurial Sample Pack

free download

14. UJAM

Drive vst plugin/

free download

15. Dixon Beats

Dixon Beats Patent Sounds free Sample packs

free download

16. Sound Particles

AIR by Sound Particles vst plugin

free download

17. Dark Intervals

Patmos Lite by Dark Intervals

free download

Premium Deals:

