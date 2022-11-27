Cyber Monday Free Plugins & Samples 2022
Black Friday is an occasion where a large number of plugin developers and sample pack curators offer massive discounts on their products. Now that Black Friday is past us and Cyber Monday is here which means there isn’t enough time left before these lucrative deals vanish from the market. Multiple outlets use this occasion to launch new products and highlight free products as well. If you are looking for grabbing some free stuff this Cyber Monday we have compiled a list of free plugins & sample packs. We’ll be adding more to this list as more deals come by.
Cyber Monday Free Plugins & Samples
1. W.A. Production
They have five free plugins available this Cyber Monday. There are also plenty of sounds available that you can get for absolutely no money.
Plugins: Multibender Lite, Puncher 2 lite, Outlaw lite, KSHMR Essentials Kick, Combear.
Sounds: Free Orchestral Sounds & Cinematic Sounds, Free Anniversary Collection Vol. 8, Free EDM Vital presets, free melodic dubstep sounds & more.
2. Waves
Waves have launched a new free plugin this Cyber Monday. The plugin is called Lil tube and its a tape saturation plugin.
3. Plugin Boutique
Free plugins with every purchase which includes:
- CA2600 Synthesizer
- Producertech All-Access Membership (2-Month Subscription)
- Audiolens by iZotope
4. BABY audio
BABY Audio launched a free plugin earlier in 2022, Magic Dice. It is a random FX generator and has the potential of manipulating sounds into something interesting. Read our review of the plugin here and download via the button down below.
5. Audiomodern
Free plugins:
6. Yum Audio & ADSR
Throughout November, you can get Yum Audio Flux Light for free with every purchase on ADSR.
7. Slate Digital
Free access to every plugin for only 10$/month
8. IK Multimedia
T-Racks classic clipper by IK Multimedia is available for free this Black Friday.
9. Kilohearts Toolbox
Kilohearts has some amazing effects that can offer you a quick solution for any of your FX needs. Their free toolbox has 6 plugins and Snap Heap within. Definitely, the one to check out.
10. ADSR
There are hundreds of Synth presets & samples that you can download from ADSR for absolutely no cost. Grab a look at the free stuff down below:
11. Cymatics
Free Plugins: Origin, Diablo Lite, Space Lite
Free Sample Packs: Reaper, Pandora, Nightmares, Infinity, Waves, Odyssey, Lofi, Apex, Trap, Percussion
12. Karanyi Sounds
Vapor Dimension sample pack
13. Mercurial tones
Mercurial Sample Pack
14. UJAM
Drive vst plugin
15. Dixon Beats
Dixon Beats Patent Sounds free Sample packs
16. Sound Particles
AIR by Sound Particles vst plugin
17. Dark Intervals
Patmos Lite by Dark Intervals
