Search

 

 

Cyber monday free plugins & sample packs 2022
Featured, Plugins, Tech

Cyber Monday Free Plugins & Samples 2022

By
2.52k

Black Friday is an occasion where a large number of plugin developers and sample pack curators offer massive discounts on their products. Now that Black Friday is past us and Cyber Monday is here which means there isn’t enough time left before these lucrative deals vanish from the market. Multiple outlets use this occasion to launch new products and highlight free products as well. If you are looking for grabbing some free stuff this Cyber Monday we have compiled a list of free plugins & sample packs. We’ll be adding more to this list as more deals come by.

 

 

| HOT DEAL: New Sound of Techno (Melodic Techno sample pack) – Click here to checkout

 

Cyber Monday Free Plugins & Samples

1. W.A. Production

They have five free plugins available this Cyber Monday. There are also plenty of sounds available that you can get for absolutely no money.

Plugins: Multibender Lite, Puncher 2 lite, Outlaw lite, KSHMR Essentials Kick, Combear.

Sounds: Free Orchestral Sounds & Cinematic Sounds, Free Anniversary Collection Vol. 8, Free EDM Vital presets, free melodic dubstep sounds & more.

 

 

2. Waves

Waves have launched a new free plugin this Cyber Monday. The plugin is called Lil tube and its a tape saturation plugin.

 

3. Plugin Boutique

Free plugins with every purchase which includes:

  • CA2600 Synthesizer
  • Producertech All-Access Membership (2-Month Subscription)
  • Audiolens by iZotope

 

 

4. BABY audio

BABY Audio launched a free plugin earlier in 2022, Magic Dice. It is a random FX generator and has the potential of manipulating sounds into something interesting. Read our review of the plugin here and download via the button down below.

 

 

5. Audiomodern

Free plugins:

 

 

6. Yum Audio & ADSR

Throughout November, you can get Yum Audio Flux Light for free with every purchase on ADSR.

 

7. Slate Digital

Free access to every plugin for only 10$/month

 

8. IK Multimedia 

T-Racks classic clipper by IK Multimedia is available for free this Black Friday.

 

9. Kilohearts Toolbox

Kilohearts has some amazing effects that can offer you a quick solution for any of your FX needs. Their free toolbox has 6 plugins and Snap Heap within. Definitely, the one to check out.

 

10. ADSR

There are hundreds of Synth presets & samples that you can download from ADSR for absolutely no cost. Grab a look at the free stuff down below:

 

11. Cymatics

Free Plugins: Origin, Diablo Lite, Space Lite
Free Sample Packs: Reaper, Pandora, Nightmares, Infinity, Waves, Odyssey, Lofi, Apex, Trap, Percussion

 

 

12. Karanyi Sounds

Vapor Dimension sample pack

 

13. Mercurial tones

Mercurial Sample Pack

 

14. UJAM

Drive vst plugin/

 

15. Dixon Beats

Dixon Beats Patent Sounds free Sample packs

 

16. Sound Particles

AIR by Sound Particles vst plugin

 

17. Dark Intervals

Patmos Lite by Dark Intervals

 

Premium Deals: 

 

XLN Audio RC – 20 Retro Color Black Friday Sale
BABY Audio Black Friday 2022 Sale
XLN Audio Addictive Keys Trio Bundle 
Kilohearts Toolbox Ultimate 
smart: EQ3 by Sonible Black Friday Sale
UJAM

Read Next: Black Friday VST Plugins 2022

Image Credits: W.A. Production

 

Tags:
1

Hemant has been actively involved in the dance music industry with over 2 years of experience. Currently working as a Project Manager and heading the We Rave You Tech division. Get in touch via email or Instagram

[email protected]