Cyber Monday Deals on Plugins 2021

By Hemant Khatri 10

Cyber Monday is the Monday that follows Black Friday. It also marks the day where a large number of plugin developers and sample pack curators are about to finish their Black Friday sales. Cyber Monday is the last chance where you can grab some equipment of your choice for a lucrative price. We have listed some of the best plugins that you can avail of for a much-discounted price this Cyber Monday. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Plugins 2021

Start Date: 10 Nov

End Date: 1 Dec

Best Deals:

Soundtoys 5 Bundle

Effect Rack

Decapitator

Little AlterBoy

Grab the deal

Start Date: 16 Nov

End Date: 8 Dec

Best Deals:

Arturia V Collection 8

Pigments 3

Grab the deal

Start Date: 21 Nov

End Date: 6 Dec

Best deals: Click here to check out the complete list.

Grab the deal

Start Date: unknown

End Date: unknown

Best deals: XCTR Multiband Saturator

Grab the deal

Start Date: 2 Nov

End Date: 6 Dec

Best deals:

Portal

Thermal

Substance

Exhale

grab the deal

Start Date: 15 Nov

End Date: 5 Dec

Best Deals:

All plugins bundle

Smooth Operator

TAIP

grab the deal

Start Date: 10 Nov

End Date: 8 Dec

Best deals:

Punish

Gravity

Mosaic Keys

grab the deal

Start Date: 16 Nov

End Date: 6 Dec

Best Deals:

Bassroom

Mixroom

Reference 2

grab the deal

Start Date: 19 Nov

End Date: 6 Dec

Best Deals:

Auto-Tune Access

Mutator

Harmony Engine

grab the deal

Start Date: 22 Nov

End Date: 2 Dec

Best deals:

Trackspacer

Cassette

grab the deal

Start Date: unknown

End Date: unknown

grab the deal

Start Date: unknown

End Date: unknown

grab the deal

Start Date: 22 Nov

End Date: 30 Nov

grab the deal

Start Date: 19 Nov

End Date: 29 Nov

Best Deals:

RC-20 Retro Color

XO

Addictive Keys Trio Bundle

grab the deal

Start Date: 19 Vov

End Date: 10 Dec

Best Deals:

PhasePlant + Toolbox Professional

Toolbox Ultimate

grab the deal

Image Credits: UZ, Native Instruments