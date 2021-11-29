Cyber Monday Sample Packs 2021
Black Friday is officially over and Cyber Monday has arrived. The relevance of Cyber Monday is that it marks the departure of many discounts, sales & offers. We did an article on best Black Friday deals on Sample packs and this round-up article will take care of the deals that are running on Cyber Monday. Down below we have listed some of the Best Cyber Monday Sample Pack Deals in 2021. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.
Best Cyber Monday Deals on Sample Packs 2021
1. Ghosthack – Cyber Monday Sale
Best deals:
- Producer Bundle Madness
- Cyber Monday Bundle
- Ghosthack Essential Bundle
- Ultimate Mixing & Mastering Course
- Tessaract Universal Cinematic Sounds
- Skyrealm
2. Production Music Live – Cyber Monday
Best Deals:
- Everything Bundle
- Complete Courses Bundle
- All Sounds Bundle
- Nils Hoffman Production Pack
- Ben Bohmer Masterclass
- Serum Techno Pack Vol. 2
- Organic House Essentials
- Organica Full Ableton Production Suite
- Peak Time Techno Samples by Weska
- Melodic Techno MIDI Pack
- Pigments preset pack by Tim Engelhardt
3. Production Master Cyber Monday 2021- 60% off on sample packs
Best deals:
- High Maintenance Dancefloor Drum & Bass Samples
- Production Master Psytrance Vocals
- Ibiza House Serum Presets
- Divine EDM & Pop Vocal Acapella
- Production Master Luvstruck Slap House Samples & Loops
4. Black Octopus Cyber Monday 2021 Sale – up to 60% off on sample packs
Popular Black Octopus sample packs:
- Bitcrushed Foley by AK
- OB-6 Analog Sweeps
- Sound Ethereal Textures by Callum Can’t Sleep
- Kraken Vol. 1 Dubstep Serum Presets
- Wicked Drum Hits
- Leviathan
5. Rainbow Sounds – 40% off
Popular Rainbow Sounds Sample Packs:
- Sunny Reggaeton Samples & Loops
- Vocal Deep House Vol. 1 Construction Kits
- Bossa Nova Flavours Construction Kits
- Dub Techno Planet Sample
More Sample Pack Deals:
1. Artisan Audio Black – up to 50% off till 6 Dec
2. Audio Modern Black Friday sample packs – up to 35% till 6 Dec
3. Vital Vocals Black – 50% off
4. Zenhiser Black Friday – 50% off
