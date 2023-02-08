David Guetta uses AI to create edit with Eminem

David Guetta has spent the last few months making headlines for his massive new single, I’m Good (Blue), a rework of the Efifel 65 smash hit, Blue (Da Ba Dee). While the mega-hit collaboration with Bebe Rexha has further catapulted the already legendary status of the French producer into the stratosphere, the DJ is now using AI technology to feature another legend in his sets.

At a recent performance, one of music’s most recognizable voices blasted out of the sound system, the voice of Marshal Mathers, aka Eminem, proudly boasting, “this is the future rave sound, I’m getting awesome and underground.” The video clip clearly shows the excitement of both the crowd and David Guetta as the edit blasts from the system, the track kicks in before the video cuts to the producer, smiling at the camera and stating, “Eminem bro!” The producer goes on to explain how the clip came about, and unfortunately, the Rap God did not record the line for Guetta.

As Artificial Intelligence or AI, continues to evolve and grow, it is becoming easier to replicate voices, images, and faces using everyday technology. David Guetta continues the video by explaining how he was browsing the internet when he discovered a website that could recreate famous voices. The producer used the technology and was blown away by the accuracy of recreating the voice of Eminem and knew it would be a hit with audiences when he stepped on stage.

While it may be mildly disappointing to find out that the vocal was a deep fake, it certainly played well in the moment. For many, AI technology and the ability to recreate human qualities are certainly a mixed bag, but in this situation, the use does seem relatively harmless. Enjoy the clip below as Emin-AI-em joins David Guetta on stage.

Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em 👀 pic.twitter.com/48prbMIBtv — David Guetta (@davidguetta) February 3, 2023

