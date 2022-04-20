Best Delay VST Plugins of 2022

Delay is an audio signal processing technique and an effects unit that records the input signal and plays it back after a period of time. The delayed signal may either be played back multiple times or played back into the recording again, to create the sound of a repeating echo. Delay effects range from a subtle echo effect to a blend of the original sound with new sounds. This can be created using tape loops, a technique developed around 1950, digital effects pedals, and audio software plugins. A lot of big producers use a combination of the vintage delay plugins and the modern delay plugins, so that’s why we are here to list the best delay vst plugins for you.

6 Best Delay VST Plugins 2022

1. Arturia Delay ETERNITY – €99.83

An exciting, original delay effect with integrated effects, and an inspiring variety of sounds. Arturia Delay Eternity is an innovative tool for the modern producer. An original Arturia design where the plugin takes a simple delay and transforms it into something magical. Make your vocals sound quirky and cool, create a resonating, harmonic drone from any sound or shake up a loop and create something new. The sky is the limit. Features like control time, Integrated creative effects, 4 delay lines, powerful integrated EQ, self-modulating, and 2 LFOs will give you the chance to be the engineer. Arturia delay Eternity definitely makes up to our list of best delay VST plugins. Check out the plugin in action down below.

2. Rob Papen RP Delay VST Plugin – €44.67

RP-Delay will transform the way you mix your music whether it be electronic dance vocals or acoustic orchestral instruments. This plugin has some great features like a reverser, 6 lines, 8 filters, 4 LFO’s, and more. RP-Delay allows users to have 6 delay lines with 8 active multi-mode filters all operating at once in each of several delay models. Rob Papen has included a tape-sound delay allowing users to change tape length without any clicks. The delays, filters, and reverser can all be modulated by the built-in modulators. There are 4 modulation sequencers, 4 LFOs, and 4 envelopes, complete with several trigger options.

3. Cooper Time Cube Mkll Delay – €74

The Cooper Time Cube was a garden hose based mechanical delay device brought on the market in 1971. It has achieved the status as the most unique delay ever made, famous for its spectacular short delay and doubling effect. By capturing the sound of the original delay system, while offering modern delay features, the Time Cube plugin is a rich-sounding space maker. Craft delay textures with the most unique delay ever made, add doubling effects to thicken vocals, guitars, synths, and more. Adjust Tempo Sync for every line separately for rhythmic delays and tweak repeats with Treble, Bass, Color, and High Pass Filter controls. Check the plugin in action down below.

4. Baby Audio Comeback Kid – $49.00

This delay plugin comes in with analog flavor, flexible delay engine, three tempo-sync modes, and thirteen characteristic effects like Ping-Pong, Mono, Ducker, Swirl, and Destiny – randomization algorithm. It has a very easy user interface and all the modes provide a lush echo/delay effect. Check out the demo of the plugin down below.

5. Softube Tube Delay VST Plugin – €45.37

A tasty echo effect that can go from clean to rude by overdriving its three modeled tube stages. Create anything from realistic room echoes to rockabilly style slap backs, or take it all the way into dub reggae echo madness. This plugin is specially made for giving a great sense of space and size to a mix by using dark and distorted delays. It’s quite easy to understand the plugin as it’s self-explanatory. What sets Tube Delay apart from any other delay is the tonality of the sound, as the drive knobs add a dirty distortion and the tone controls are adding sweetness. There are three different tube stages, each adding to the total sound. Turn up the feedback while running, and you’ll have the authentic echo madness.

6. Abbey Road Chambers – €25.60

Abbey Road is well known for its revolutionary studio’s where artists like Kate Bush, Radiohead, Oasis, Kanye West, Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Adele have made it their creative home. To bring their unique recording sound to the market they developed several plugins. This delay/echo plugin can function like a natural chamber reverb and a surging delay. The rich sounds of the legendary Abbey Road Studio Two echo chamber are now at your fingertips. The plugin puts you in control of the Studio Two echo chamber, together with the Neumann KM53 microphones and Altec 605 speakers. You have also full control of several original filters going into the chamber to further sculpt the perfect chamber sound.

