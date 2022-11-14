Early Black Friday Deals on Sample Packs for Music Production

By Hemant Khatri 1.51k

2022 has been an exceptional year for the music industry and is finally coming to a conclusion. Companies all across the world have begun offering their consumers some tempting discounts as the festival season approaches, and the music industry is no exception. Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the most anticipated shopping days of the year, arrive in the final week of November, but some businesses have already begun their Black Friday bargains. On Plugins, Sample Packs, Courses, Presets, and other music production tools, there are a tonne of discounts and freebies available. In music production, it’s crucial to stay current with the newest products available, but it’s also crucial to regularly replenish your sound library. selecting a few from the large list of ongoing black Friday deals, we have prepared the best early Black Friday deals on sample packs.

Best Early Black Friday 2022 Deals on Sample Packs for Music Production

1. Ghosthack Black Friday Sale

Ghosthack has some amazing sample packs and every year during November they have tons of interesting deals and new products rolled out on a weekly basis. Our top picks from the Ghosthack store are:

A stunning and exceptional vocal collection of over 900 acapellas, ad-libs, phrases, vocal loops, and one-word songs performed by 7 international professional male and female vocalists.

Over 13,000+ samples including 24 sample libraries for every electronic music genre.

A total of 36 GB of royalty-free cinematic sounds bundled in 4 thematic sound packs. 60 construction and dramatic kits contain full STEM-separated music tracks accompanied by a ton of premium sound effects and loops.

grab the deal

2. Samplesound

Sample Sound has come to the sample packs space recently and has made a noticeable presence in this market thanks to the premium quality of sounds they provide for electronic music producers. They have numerous options to choose from along with some great artist – series sample packs as well. If you are lacking the punch in your drums or grooviness in the rhythm, their sample packs might have some good options for you. Best packs:

The End Year Bundle contains 13 minimal, tech house and techno sample pack at a special price of 35£. Inside you’ll find a selection of Samplesound’s best seller packs!

It consists of five perfectly produced tracks and contains all the necessary midi files and synth presets, as well as processed and dry sounds.

Unique and exclusive Techno sound designed to create amazing rhythmic grooves combined with the most powerful electronic percussion. Sounds inspired by current techno artists such as Oscar Mulero, Tensal, and Reeko, among others.

Riemann has some of the best techno samples when it comes to drums. Groovy, crisp and tight is what majority of the producers describe their samples.

3. Production Music Live – up to 90% off on Bundles and sample packs

Production Music Live is not just a sample pack marketplace, it’s a complete experience for music producers. Their super informative website & social media has helped many producers, including professionals such as Amelie Lens, Felix Raphael, Janus Rasmussen, etc. Some of the best deals going on during their Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale are:

300+ Professionally produced vocal samples including long and short phrases, drones, spoken words, whispers, effects, and more.

All Online Courses, All Samples & Preset Packs, MIDIs, Bonuses ever released on PML are included within this bundle

100+ Professionally Crafted Serum Presets, 100+ MIDI Files and 100+ WAV Files (One for each preset, 100% Royalty-Free) inspired sound of artists like Massano, Innellea, Cassian, Fideles, Yubik, Boris Brejcha, Koman, Bodzin, Tinlicker, Ben Bohmer and labels such as Afterlife and Radikon.

3 Full Online Courses and a Premium Selection of Sound Packs, Sample Packs, and Preset Packs.

480+ Samples including 290+ One Shots and Organic Sound and 185+ handcrafted loops. You also get 60 professionally made Diva Presets.

grab the deal

4. W.A. Production

W.A. Production is known for its budget-friendly yet effective sounds & plugins in the music industry. Their easy-to-use plugins make them perfect for producers who are looking for a quick fix to their sounds. They have started off with their massive Black Friday campaign as part of which you can grab some of their best-selling plugins for a meager price.

grab the deal

Monosounds Studio is a great new platform for music producers to find essential tools for music production. They have plenty of sounds, courses and instruments to serve every sub genre of music. During their Black Friday sale they have slashed the prices on all their products and you can claim any product for just $10. Our top picks are:

grab the deal

6. Black Octopus

Black Octopus is a renowned name when it comes to Bass music. Like every year they have some exciting deals on sample packs this black Friday. Our top picks from the sale are:

grab the deal

7. Production Master

Another solid name when it comes to sample pack curators. Some exciting deals running on sample packs from Production Master this Black Friday:

grab the deal

Read the next article: The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Plugins for music production

Image Credit: Production Music Live