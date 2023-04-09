Best Easter Sales on Plugins for Music Producers 2023
Happy Easter! As music producers, we are always on the lookout for ways to enhance our craft and make the most of our digital audio workstations (DAWs). With Easter being a time of celebration and renewal, it is also a great opportunity to renew our music production setup. This year’s Easter sales are the perfect chance to grab some incredible deals on plugins that can take your music production to the next level. In this article, we will explore the best Easter sales on plugins for music producers in 2023, so you can take advantage of the discounts and upgrades available and create music like never before.
1. iZotope Spring Sale [Trending!]
iZotope has some cutting-edge plugins for music production, mastering, and post-production. They offer a range of plugins, including the industry-standard mastering suite Ozone, the all-in-one mixing suite Neutron, and the creative vocal effects tool VocalSynth. Their flagship plugins including Ozone, RX, Neutron, etc. are all available for a hefty discount till April 30. One of the best Easter Sales on plugins at the moment for music producers.
2. SSL Native Essential Bundle
This is one of those deals you can’t afford to miss. SSL Native Essential bundle is currently available for a whopping 90% off this Spring season. The SSL Native Essentials Bundle pairs two of SSL’s most powerful plug-ins for a console-like mixing experience within your DAW. Containing the SSL Native Channel Strip 2 and the legendary SSL Native Bus Compressor 2, it has what you need to build a sturdy foundation for any mix.
3. Soundtoys Spring sale
Soundtoys offer a range of unique tools that help producers achieve their desired sound, from effects like EchoBoy and Decapitator to creative processors like Crystallizer, Decapitator and Little AlterBoy. Soundtoys plugins are widely used in the music industry and are renowned for their distinctive sound and intuitive interface. Currently have discounts running up to 75% off.
4. Antares Spring Sale
Antares Audio, renowned for its popular Autotune plugin widely used in the music industry for pitch correction and creative vocal effects, is presently providing significant discounts on a selection of its products. Auto-Tune EFX+ & 1 Year of Auto-Tune Unlimited FREE is currently available for 43% off and Harmony Engine is currently available for 56% off.
5. Arturia Rev LX-24 intro sale
Rev LX-24 is an upgraded digital representation of an old-fashioned ambiance box that was the cornerstone of reverb for a particular period. You can now quickly add a sense of real-life spaciousness, cave-like depth, and delicate sparkling quality to your music mixes, using vintage digital sound that never loses its appeal.
6. Brainworx intro sale
Brainworx has been making a range of high-quality audio plugins for mixing and mastering since 2006. Their plugins are known for their precision, depth, and unique features, including the popular M/S processing tool bx_digital V3. Currently, have up to 38% off sales only on Plugin Boutique.
7. Vengeance Sound Spring Sale
Vengeance Sound is currently offering a spring sale on its extensive range of plugins, sample packs, and sound libraries. The sale includes discounts of 33% on some of their most popular products, including their VPS Avenger synth plugin, Tapestop, GlitchBeat & more. The sale is available now through Plugin Boutique, and producers looking to stock up on high-quality sounds should definitely check it out. With such a wide range of options to choose from, there’s sure to be something to suit every genre and style of music production.
8. Sonnox Manufacturer Sale Focus
Sonnox is a well-known brand in the world of audio plugins, offering a range of high-quality software tools for mixing and mastering. Some of the best Sonnox plugins include Oxford Dynamic EQ, Oxford Inflator, Oxford Limiter, Oxford Reverb & more. Sonnox plugins are currently available for 75% off as part of their Spring sale.
9. Plugin Boutique Scaler 2 Spring Sale
Plugin Boutique Scaler 2 is an advanced music theory tool designed to help producers and songwriters create complex chords, progressions, and melodies with ease. It offers a range of powerful features, including chord detection, scale suggestion, and arpeggio creation, as well as a vast library of chord and progression presets. You can buy or upgrade now with up to 48% off, for a very limited time only during their Spring Sale.
10. Softube Bus processor intro sale
The Softube Bus Processor is a plugin that emulates the sound and character of a vintage mixing console. It offers a range of powerful processing tools, including a compressor, an equalizer, and a harmonic distortion section. The Bus Processor is a great choice for adding warmth, depth, and character to your mixes, and is used by many professional audio engineers and producers around the world. Currently available for 33% off on Plugin Boutique.
11. Mastering The Mix Spring Sale
Mastering the Mix is currently running a spring sale on their range of audio plugins and tools. This sale offers discounts of up to 50% off on products such as ANIMATE, EXPOSE, and REFERENCE, which are designed to help producers and engineers achieve better mixes and masters. The sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your audio toolkit and take your productions to the next level.
12. Heavyocity Spring Sale
Heavyocity has launched its Spring Sale on plugins PUNISH and Fury. These are two distortion plugins that can add character and edge to any mix or instrument track. PUNISH offers a range of saturation options, while Fury allows you to experiment with a variety of distortion flavors. These essential tools are currently available at a discount of up to 75% in an exclusive sale.
13. Sonible Spring Sale
Some of their most popular plugins include smart:EQ 3, which uses AI to automatically detect and correct problem frequencies, and entropy:EQ+, which offers unique spectral balancing capabilities. Sonible plugins are highly regarded by audio professionals for their effectiveness and ease of use. Their modern and state-of-the-art algorithms have proved quite beneficial in improving the mixing and mastering process. Their plugins currently have discounts running up to 60%.
14. Pulsar Audio Spring sale
This Spring, Pulsar Audio is offering significant discounts on select products, including their 1178 recreation and the Manley Massive Passive equalizer emulation plugin called Massive. With discounts of up to 60%, it’s a great opportunity for music producers and engineers to upgrade their audio toolkits and take advantage of Pulsar Audio’s high-quality plugins.
15. Erica Synths x Ninja Tune Zen delay intro sale
The collaboration between Ninja Tune/Erica Synths and VCV code expert Raphael Hoffman has resulted in the creation of a highly versatile and playable effects plugin called ZDV. While it is not designed to replicate or replace the acclaimed original hardware, ZDV is intended to complement it by providing a range of new possibilities for music producers and sound designers. With its advanced features and unique capabilities, ZDV promises to be a valuable addition to any audio production toolkit. Currently available for 37% off.
That’s all for our best spring sales on plugins for music producers in 2023. We’ll keep you updated as new deals pop up so make sure to check this list regularly!