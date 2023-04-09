Best Easter Sales on Plugins for Music Producers 2023

10. Softube Bus processor intro sale The Softube Bus Processor is a plugin that emulates the sound and character of a vintage mixing console. It offers a range of powerful processing tools, including a compressor, an equalizer, and a harmonic distortion section. The Bus Processor is a great choice for adding warmth, depth, and character to your mixes, and is used by many professional audio engineers and producers around the world. Currently available for 33% off on Plugin Boutique.

11. Mastering The Mix Spring Sale Mastering the Mix is currently running a spring sale on their range of audio plugins and tools. This sale offers discounts of up to 50% off on products such as ANIMATE, EXPOSE, and REFERENCE, which are designed to help producers and engineers achieve better mixes and masters. The sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your audio toolkit and take your productions to the next level.

12. Heavyocity Spring Sale

Heavyocity has launched its Spring Sale on plugins PUNISH and Fury. These are two distortion plugins that can add character and edge to any mix or instrument track. PUNISH offers a range of saturation options, while Fury allows you to experiment with a variety of distortion flavors. These essential tools are currently available at a discount of up to 75% in an exclusive sale.