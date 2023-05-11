Superbooth 23: Elektron announce Analog Heat + FX

Elektron, the Swedish music equipment manufacturer, has just announced its latest creation – the Analog Heat+FX. This new device is a versatile sound coloring and manipulation box, offering a wide range of processing possibilities to enhance, destroy, and ignite your music. With its eight fully analog stereo distortion circuits, seven filter types, three multi-waveform LFOs, and other modulation options, the Analog Heat+FX provides a vast palette of sonic tools to help you create your own unique sound.

The Analog Heat+FX is equipped with 8 fully analog stereo distortion circuits, ranging from a subtle clean boost to complete annihilation. Each circuit offers its own unique way of processing sound, including clean boost, saturation, enhance, mid-drive, crunch, distortion, harmonic fuzz, or high gain. These distortion circuits can add warmth, depth, and character to any source, including samplers, drum machines, synths, vocals, drums, and more.

In addition to distortion, the Analog Heat+FX offers a range of other effects, including delay, reverb, bit reduction, and chorus. These effects can be used to add movement, texture, and complexity to your soundscapes. The device also features a compressor and a bass focus nail that can help you fine-tune the dynamic range of your signal and get a fat and focused low end.

One of the most exciting features of the Analog Heat+FX is its Flow page, which allows you to quickly rearrange, mute, and unmute the effects to find your own signal flow and create your own special timbres. With 512 preset slots available, you can save all of your explorations, no matter how wild, and recall them instantly.

The Analog Heat+FX also features a resonant multi-mode filter with seven filter types, a 2-band adaptable EQ for shaping your material’s frequency and overtone content, and a noise gate for fracturing your sound. On the Mod page, you can take the incoming sound and shape it into a modulation source using the envelope follower or any of the three multi-waveform LFOs with their individual settings and destinations.

The Analog Heat+FX is designed to be used on individual tracks as well as on the master bus. It comes with stereo in and stereo out plus two control inputs for control voltage, expression inputs, or foot switches. The device also features full-sized MIDI in, out, and thru, with DIN sync support for the classics, giving their sound flavors they never knew existed. USB is on board for easy connection to other class-compliant devices such as computers, phones, or tablets, and for seamless computer integration with Overbridge – perfect for adding analog warmth and your sound explorations. The Analog Heat+FX can also double as a sound card, making it perfect for the nimble studio.

Price

The Analog Heat + FX is now available for $999.00 on Elektron’s official website.

