ELEMNT Store launches new platform for premium quality audio & video sample packs

ELEMNT Store is a new platform launched by music producer Fabian Mazur & Virtual artist/designer Jake Stollery. Drawing its inspiration from the various ingredients and components which every artist thrives for, ELEMNT takes care of every single aspect required to make it big as an artist in 2021.

Fabian & Jake have been involved in the music industry for many years and have carefully weaved this platform incorporating their skill and years of experience. Fabian Mazur has been sound designing for a decade and has released over 20 sample packs to date. His samples & sounds have been widely recognized among music producers across the globe. Jake Stollery on the other hand is a virtual artist & designer who has over 10+ years of experience working across numerous industries including music, entertainment, fashion & lifestyle. Blending their skill sets, the duo has curated this one-of-a-kind platform.

The ELEMNT Store currently has 3 sample packs & over 100+ presets for Serum. The store also shared that they have a good number of sample packs on the way which can be expected to arrive anytime in near future. ELEMNT Store aims to evolve itself into a platform that provides audio/visual space to artists displaying their creativity.

Image Credit: ELEMNT.STORE