We Rave You Tech presents The Essential Vol 1: the must-have plugins & gear catalogue

By Samantha Reis 25

The music production branch of We Rave You presents its latest and most ambitious project so far. The Essential Vol 1 is a comprehensive catalogue of plugins and gear aimed at producers, engineers, budding artists and anyone who wants to sparkle in the studio. To put together this select collection of tools, We Rave You Tech has worked for the last four months closely with over 70 renowned international artists, who have revealed their secrets for producing some of the world’s most famous tunes.

If you’re a budding producer you’ve certainly been in the studio asking yourself ‘what would my favourite artist do?‘. All those questions can now be answered in this extensive catalogue that exposes the choices of the world’s leading artists when it comes to gear, plugins and more. The protagonists of the precious tips contained in the pages of The Essential Vol 1 are more than seven dozen A-list artists well known in the realm of big hit production, including Timmy Trumpet, Nicky Romero, Alok, Masked Wolf, Vini Vici, Darude, Chocolate Puma, Ferreck Dawn, Agents of Time, Miss Monique, Tinlicker, R3HAB, and so many more.

About this project, Yotam Dov, CEO and founder of We Rave You remarked that:

“This project has been tiring but the outcome is amazing. From personal conversations with aspiring artists, I realized that there was a major gap between the artists they love and appreciate as producers to them. This catalogue builds a personal bridge and gives a glimpse into what is the go-to plugins and gear of their favorite artists”.

Hemant Khatri, project manager added that:

“The Essential Vol.1 Plugins & Gear Catalogue is a project that was inspired by upcoming music producers & artists. During the early stages of a music career, one aspires to learn and have the tools and equipment used by the best in business. The catalog is a golden piece of free document that any artist can refer to while looking for adding new tools to their music toolkit or in general, when curious to know what plugins & gear the professionals use. “

The Essential Vol 1 breaks down any barriers between a rising artist and an experienced producer, putting the best plugins, gear and precious tips at the reach of everyone who shares the passion for music production. Spanning multiple music genres, with no restrictions, at no cost and just a download away, this is The Essential Vol 1. Grab your copy here and spark your curiosity in the introduction video below:

Image Credits: (from left to right) Timmy Trumpet, R3hab, Nicky Romero, Vini Vici