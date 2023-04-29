Eventide SplitEQ wins the best Signal Processing (EQ/Dynamics/Utilities) Software Award

Best Signal Processing The NAMM TEC Awards are one of the most prestigious events in the music technology industry. This year’s awards were held recently, and one of the products that stood out from the crowd was Eventide SplitEQ. The software won the(EQ/Dynamics/Utilities) Software Award at NAMM 2023 TEC Awards.

SplitEQ is a revolutionary equalization plugin that offers a new approach to corrective and creative audio equalization. It can repair, rebalance, enhance, and widen any musical source or audio signal. With SplitEQ, you get a surgical tool for fixing audio issues, as well as a creative tool that can open up new musical possibilities.

Unlike other EQs, SplitEQ reduces the distance between what you want to do and how you actually do it. It eliminates tradeoffs that come with other EQs. For example, a low-shelf boost on a kick drum usually results in muddiness rather than the desired oomph. However, SplitEQ gives you the surgical control to address the problematic part of a sound without losing the magic or the need for additional tools.

But SplitEQ is not just a corrective tool; it’s also a new type of creative tool for taking your mixes to new heights. With SplitEQ, every source is split into a pair of sonically distinct elements, offering your music, mixes, and audio signals an extraordinary new level of musicality. SplitEQ’s filters are state-of-the-art, precise, and musical, and the user interface has been designed to streamline workflow. You can add sheen to vocals without boosting sibilance or harshness, enhance acoustic guitar harmonics while reducing string buzz, and more.

One of the most notable features of SplitEQ is its Structural Split. This feature analyzes the incoming audio and separates it into two separate streams: the Transient and the Tonal. The tool also has continuous L/R or Mid/Side panning of the Transient and Tonal components for each of the eight bands. The plugin can be used to spatialize mono sources. SplitEQ also features a high-res, real-time, spectrum analysis of audio components with multiple options for monitoring or comparison. The software has peak and RMS metering, and its comprehensive preset library includes over 150 presets.

