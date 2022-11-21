Fabfilter Pro C2 Black Friday Sale 2022

Compressor AU/VST Plugin

Powerful compressor with 8 different compression styles, including 5 new ones (Vocal, mastering, bus, punch, and pumping) not included in version 1. The Pro C2 features a completely new interface with real-time displays to demonstrate exactly how, when, and why compression is being applied to your audio. With a side-chain EQ, optional MIDI triggering, up to 4x oversampling, and highly accurate level and gain change meters, the Pro C2 is an amazing blend of deep and user-friendly. Also make sure to check out our professionally curated Black Friday landing page where we list the best deals on plugins, sample packs, courses and more.

Black Friday Deal: Fabfilter Pro C2 VST plugin is currently available for 25% off this Black Friday.

Price: $134(from $179)

