Search

 

 

Uncategorized

Fabfilter Pro C2 Black Friday Sale 2023

By
1.26k

Compressor AU/VST Plugin

Powerful compressor with 8 different compression styles, including 5 new ones (Vocal, mastering, bus, punch, and pumping) not included in version 1. The Pro C2 features a completely new interface with real-time displays to demonstrate exactly how, when, and why compression is being applied to your audio. With a side-chain EQ, optional MIDI triggering, up to 4x oversampling, and highly accurate level and gain change meters, the Pro C2 is an amazing blend of deep and user-friendly. Also make sure to check out our professionally curated Black Friday landing page where we list the best deals on plugins, sample packs, courses and more.

 

Black Friday Deal: Fabfilter Pro C2 VST plugin is currently available for 25% off this Black Friday.

Price: $134(from $179)

 

0

Hemant has been actively involved in the dance music industry with over 3 years of experience. Currently working as a Project Manager and heading the We Rave You Tech division. Get in touch via email.

hemant@weraveyou.net