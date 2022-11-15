Fabfilter Pro L2 Black Friday Sale 2022

Limiter AU/VST Plugin

A true peak limiter that is both loud and transparent, Fabfilter Pro L2 takes everything that made the original great and adds a bevy of features. It contains 8 individual and unique limiting algorithms (Modern, aggressive, etc.), making it perfect for any situation. Highly advanced algorithms and powerful linear oversampling (up to 32x!) make the L2 the perfect solution for any mixing or mastering job.

Price: $199

