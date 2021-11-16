Fabfilter Pro MB Black Friday Sale 2021

Multiband Compression AU/VST Plugin

Multiband compression has never been so intuitive! Fabfilter’s Pro-MB is easy to use and understand without compromising on power and features. Working by enabling the user to think in terms of frequency bands instead of crossover points, the Pro-MB allows you to control up to 6 bands on a simple, clean display. The proprietary Dynamic Phase processing mode feature has the ability to produce the same frequency response as traditional multiband processing without latency or pre-ringing and only introduces phase changes when gain also changes. Optimized workflow makes for a smooth experience.

Black Friday Deal: There are currently no black Friday deals on Fabfilter Pro – MB VST plugin.

Price: $199

