Fabfilter Pro Q3 Black Friday Sale 2021

EQ AU/VST Plugin

Pro Q3 is the third addition to Fabfilter’s highly impressive series of EQ plugins. Boasting one of the best user interfaces in the game, Pro Q3 makes life so much easier for a producer as far as both mixing and mastering are concerned. It includes anything one could ever want out of an EQ – customizable spectrum analyzer, linear phase operation, low latency, mid/side processing per band, and a highly interactive display.

Black Friday Deal: There are currently no black Friday deals on Fabfilter Pro Q3 VST plugin.

Price: $179.00

