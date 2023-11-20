FabFilter Pro-R 2 Black Friday Sale 2023

Reverb AU/VST Plugin

Stylish and ergonomic, the FabFilter Pro R 2 reverb is designed with ease of use in mind. Musically relevant terminology on the controls (Distance, Brightness, etc.) eliminates guesswork and allows you to jump straight into dialing the perfect reverb sound. The orange EQ signal curve allows you to shape the reverb signal, whereas the blue curve provides unique control over the reverb decay rate. Simple on the surface but powerful where it counts, the Pro R 2 features loads of presets and can be as subtle or complex as you need it to be.

