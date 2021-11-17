Fabfilter Saturn Black Friday Sale 2021

Saturation AU/VST Plugin

A distortion and saturation plugin that could put many guitar amplifiers to shame, the Fabfilter Saturn 2 includes a whopping 28 different distortion styles, ranging from warm, tube-like saturation all the way to bit crushing. As good-looking as it is versatile, the Saturn 2 features a rebuilt display complete with real-time modulation visualization. Highly customizable thanks to an extensive, drag-and-drop modulation section, Saturn 2 will allow you to create the exact tone you want.

Black Friday Deal: There are currently no Black Friday deals on the Fabfilter Saturn VST plugin.

Price: $154

