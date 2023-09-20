Fender announce MIJ Limited Edition Adjusto-Matic Jazzmaster HH

Fender will always be an American institution, but lately, their Made in Japan guitars have been stealing some of the spotlight. Affordable and not too far off from US-made instruments in terms of quality, the line is steadily growing in popularity in the west. With that in mind, Fender keep releasing limited edition MIJ axes to capitalize on the interest, including the freshly announced Adjusto-Matic Jazzmaster HH.

With an alder body, maple neck, and tune stability-boosting Adjusto-Matic bridge, this new limited Jazzmaster HH comes in Lake Placid Blue, Black, Teal Green Metallic, and Metallic 3-Color Sunburst. Sound-wise, it comes with twin humbuckers that Fender say “cover everything from light and natural clean sounds to powerful distorted sounds” and, in a departure from the model’s usual setup, a three-way pickup selector switch.

Features for the guitar are as follows:

Alder body with gloss finish

12-inch radius Modern “C”-shaped maple neck with 22 narrow-tall frets

Adjusto-Matic™ bridge

Two Modern Modified Humbucking Pickups

2023 limited production model

The Fender MIJ Limited Edition Adjusto-Matic Jazzmaster HH is now available- you can see its official web page at the Fender Japan website. It will cost you ¥154,000 (or about $1,042) and will come with a gig bag.

Image credit: Fender

