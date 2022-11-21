FL Studio Black Friday Sale 2022

By Feron 4

Only a few more days until Black Friday and we’re already enjoying a lot of amazing sales so far. FL Studio discounted their Producer Edition and All Plugins Edition, up to 25% off. This is an excellent chance if you want to upgrade your FL Studio version in order to get access to more possibilities. See below to find out what this Black Friday sale holds onto. Also make sure to check out our professionally curated Black Friday landing page where we list the best deals on plugins, sample packs, courses, and more.

This year’s Black Friday sale of FL Studio includes 2 editions alongside a range of free plugins and samples. Be able to save 25% off and strengthen your music production catalog with some amazing sounds. What’s included:

FL Studio Producer Edition (25% OFF)

The FL Studio Producer Edition is an all-in-1 studio program including all of the tools you need in order to record, produce, mix, and master professional tracks. This software edition is discounted from €199 to €149 and offers you lifetime free updates. Besides the already included Maximus and Sytrus plugins you’ll receive the XTT Vinai, Multi FX, plugin for free. This plugin is a collaboration between the Italian DJ-duo, VINAI, together with W.A. Production. XTT is a multi-band compressor, limiter, and gain stager. Apply upward, and downward compression, select the right time and use the multi-band visualizer to gain stage up to 5 different bands. Furthermore, you will receive up to 5 sample packs: Trap Aura, Tech House, The Morning After, 3AM, and Disco Pop.

GRAB THE DEAL

FL Studio All Plugins Edition (20% OFF)

This edition includes all of FL Studio’s features and native plugins such as Gross Beat, Harmless, Harmor, Toxic Biohazard, and Transient Processor. This edition is discounted from €499 to €399, including lifetime free updates. As a bonus, you’ll receive the 90s classic synth UVI Digital Synsations, VINAI’s XTT, Pumper 3, distortion unit FireCharger, and the MVibratoMB. At last, a total of 5 sample packs are included: Heatwave, Red Light, Nu Soul, Dreaming About You, and Rumble.

GRAB THE DEAL

I’ve to mention that these 3rd party plugins must be registered and activated at the partner’s website and that the redemption codes & instructions are available under your Image-Line Account > My Licenses section. This Black Friday sale will be running until November 30, 2022.

Next article: Little Radiator by Soundtoys currently available for FREE

Image Credits: FL Studio