Focusrite acquires renowned analogue synth brand Sequential

By Hemant Khatri 22

Focusrite is an audio equipment manufacturer known for producing some of the best audio recording and processing equipment. Recently, Focusrite announced that Sequential will now function as a part of the Focusrite group.

Sequential, formed by Dave Smith, has had a massive impact on the music industry. Their synths such as the Prophet 5 still remain to be one of the industry favorites when it comes to analog synths. Apart from the Prophet 5, synths such as the Prophet X, Pro 3 SE, OB-6, etc. are some of the key highlights of the wide arsenal of products produced by Sequential. Despite the acquisition, Sequential will operate as a separate entity and will retain its existing internal structure.

In an official statement released by Focusrite’s Executive Chairman Phil Dudderidge, he quoted:

“We’re excited and pleased to add Sequential’s instruments and pedigree to Focusrite Group’s portfolio of world-class audio and music production tools. Dave Smith’s history as an innovator speaks for itself. From his creation of the world’s first fully programmable polysynth (the Prophet 5) to his co-invention of MIDI, Dave Smith has literally changed the world of music several times. We’re looking forward to continuing his history of innovation and expanding the global market for Sequential’s instruments.”

Dave Smith, founder of Sequential also shared his views on the collaboration:

“With Focusrite, we’ve found an ideal home and a perfect cultural and technological fit. Phil Dudderidge and his team have a long history of quality, vision, and focus on what musicians and audio professionals really want. We’re excited to join such an industry powerhouse and contribute to our mutual success. I expect great things.”

With two industry giants joining hands, it would be interesting to see how this collaboration paves the way for new technologies and products released by the Focusrite group. Read more about the collaboration here.

Image Credits: Focusrite