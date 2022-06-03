Focusrite Vocaster- Audio interface series perfect for podcasters

By Isaac Martinez Trejos

Odds are, when you think “audio interface”, a certain small, red, device from Focusrite comes to mind. It sometimes feels like one of the models in the English manufacturer’s Scarlett series was everyone’s first interface, but luckily, that’s not all they’ve got to offer to creatives- the brand new Focusrite Vocaster series, consisting of the Vocaster One and the Vocaster Two, are the perfect interfaces for making podcasts.

The One and the Two are similar but not identical, with the former being geared more towards solo creators and the latter being a more versatile, more powerful, upgrade. The pair of models share some key features (70 dB gain range, enhance with four presets, auto gain, audio out to camera, easy start, and phantom power) and mainly differ in that the Two is better when more than one person is involved- the Two has 2 mic inputs instead of 1, 2 headphone outputs (instead of- you guessed it, 1), and a mute option for host and the “guest” instead of just for the host. The Two also features Bluetooth connectivity (which the One lacks), so it could very well be more useful even if it’s just you recording by yourself. Both models come with Hindenburg lite, 3 months of SquadCast Pro + Video, six months of Acast Influencer, and an optional 6-month free trial of Hindenburg Pro, so no matter which Vocaster you opt for, you’ll have everything you need to start podcasting right out of the gate.

Both the Focusrite Vocaster One and Two are now available to pre-order on the official Focusrite website: The One retails for £189.99/€219.99 whereas the Two goes for £289.99/€329.99. Both can also be ordered as part of a “Studio” package, which comes with the Vocaster DM1 mic, HP60V closed-back headphones, microphone cable, and microphone clip. The One Studio bundle goes for £289.99/€329.99, and the Two Studio bundle is priced at £469.99/€549.99. All of the Vocaster units are set to be available to ship beginning in August.

Want to get a quick video preview of the Vocaster? Check out the announcement trailer below!

Image credit: Focusrite