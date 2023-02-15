Top 10 free mastering plugins in 2023

By Hemant Khatri 15.33k

So after hours of recording and tinkering, you’re finally satisfied with all the elements of your track- now what? Well, as many of you will know, it gets even harder. Mixing and mastering are never quick and easy, but with time and practice, you’ll find that it’s absolutely doable. Of course, you’re going to need all the tools for the job. Plugins in this area can get expensive, but just because you’re working with a low (or nonexistent) budget doesn’t mean you can’t finish up your projects on your own. Here then, in no particular order, are the best free mastering plugins in 2023 for music producers.

Top 10 Free Mastering Plugins

1. Youlean Loudness Meter

2. Voxengo Marvel GEQ

3. MAnalyzer by Melda Production

4. Limiter No6 by VladgSound

5. Voxengo SPAN

6. Ferric TDS

7. Ozone Imager 2

8. TDR Nova

9. Flux Stereo Tool V3

10. MV Meter 2

1. Youlean Loudness Meter

The free version of a plugin of the same name, the Youlean Loudness Meter gives you a highly accurate measurement of the perceived loudness of your audio. Follow the history of the loudness in your edits and pinpoint any and all problems in your song; resize and scale the plugin to your specifications, and take control of the loudness in your tracks with ease.

2. Voxengo Marvel GEQ

Marvel GEQ from Voxengo is a linear phase 16-band graphic equalizer with multi-channel operation support. Simple, quick, and easy EQ adjustments, not just to entire songs, but for full tracks as well. Comes with a variety of color variants and customization options to allow you to work your way

3. MAnalyzer by Melda Production

MAnalyzer, from Melda Production, gives you a spectral analyzer and sonogram that measures average, infinite average, temporary maximum, and an infinite maximum of remarkable quality for a free product. Use super-resolution to provide high resolution in all kinds of frequencies or de-harmonize to find relative frequencies.

4. Limiter No6 by VladgSound

The aptly and simply named Limiter No6 from VladgSound allows for flexible tuning, high quality signal processing, support of mono/stereo and multiband modes, up to 4 times oversampling, five modules, and true inter-sample peak limiting. Simple and effective.

5. Voxengo SPAN

SPAN is the real-time “fast Fourier transform” audio spectrum analyzer from Voxengo. Flexible thanks to a mode system which allows you to customize your spectrum analyzer preferences, SPAN puts easy and effective spectrum analysis at your disposal free of charge.

6. Ferric TDS

Looking to access tape-style dynamic effects for your project? Look no further than the Ferric TDS, which gives crunch and presence to your synths or add subtle compression to everything from guitar to drums. It’s a neat, easy to use way to give some vintage flavor to your tracks without breaking the bank on more expensive software.

7. Ozone Imager 2

Made by world-renowned plugin developers Izotope, Ozone Imager 2 is extraordinarily complete for free software. Easily adjust the width of your track, “stereoize” it to automatically convert it from mono to stereo without a hitch, and visualize your width and alignment through three different vectorscope meters.

8. TDR Nova

Nova is a free to download parallel dynamic equalizer from TDR, or Tokyo Dawn Records. This software pretty much does everything you could want from an EQ, capable of parametric equalization, dynamic equalization, frequency selective compression, multi-brand compression and wideband compression. It also happens to be as polished, smooth, and stylish as plugins that go for hundreds more.

9. Flux Stereo Tool V3

Described by makers Flux as the complete stereo imaging and analysis tool, Stereo Tool V3 could very well be just that. It offers ultra-precise control of input gain and individual pan for left and right channels, accurate visual feedback, a vector scope, PPM meters for inputs/outputs, phase correlation meter and individual left and right polarity reversal- all absolutely free.

10. MV Meter 2

A multivariable meter that does RMS, EBUR128, VU and PPM measurement, MV Meter 2 expands on its already great predecessor by adding single/dual meter display, adjustable reference level for all meter modes, adjustable meter delay and customizable presets.

Enjoyed this list of the best free mastering plugins? Be on the look out for similar articles from us, such as our lists for the best free distortion plugins, best free synth plugins, and check out Plugin Boutique for all your plugin needs!

Image credit: Melda Production