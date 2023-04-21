Function Loops x Bandlab Vocal Pack Competition

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 98

Contests are a great way to test your production skills- not only do you pit yourself against other promising producers and DJs, you often get the chance to take home a sweet prize. The new Function Loops x Bandlab competition allows you to do just that!

Contest Prizes

The contest will have four winners each of them will receive a Premium Bundle pack by Function Loops, including more than $1000 worth of sample content. On top of it, each winner will be rewarded with cash prizes as well. The first-place winner will receive $500 whereas the 2nd to 4th places will receive a $100 cash prize. You can enter the contest by clicking on the button at the bottom of this article- participants have until the end of the day, May 1st, to turn in their entry.

Function Loops have six different Premium Bundles to choose from: EDM, Techno, Hip Hop, House, Pop, and Trance.

EDM 34 sample packs Over 4200 files total 15GB of content

Techno 44 sample packs Over 7000 files total 13GB of content

Hip Hop 90 sample packs Over 15000 files total More than 40 GB of content

House 56 sample packs Over 7,200 files total More than 23 GB of content

Pop 61 sample packs Over 9500 files total More than 30GB of content

Trance 47 sample packs Over 8000 files total More than 27 GB of content



How to Enter

To enter the competition, follow the steps below:

Get the Vocal Pop + RNB Vibes sample pack, which is available for purchase from the Function Loops website or other online retailers. Use the samples from the pack to create a unique and original music track that showcases your talent and creativity. Once your track is complete, upload it to your preferred online music platform, such as SoundCloud or YouTube, and make sure it is set to public. Share the link to your track on social media using the hashtag #FunctionLoopsVocalPack, so the competition organizers can find your entry. Make sure to follow the competition rules and guidelines, such as the deadline for submissions, eligibility criteria, and any other requirements specified by the organizers.

Get your entry into the Function Loops x Bandland competition by clicking on the button below!

Enter Now

Image credit: Function Loops

Next article: Steinberg announces that upcoming Nuendo releases will support MPEG-H Audio