Ghosthack Essential Bundle: 2300+ Royalty-free Premium Sounds

Ghosthack began life back in 2006 as one man’s electronic music project, only diving into sound design in 2010. They’ve come a long way from their humble beginnings, evolving into a well-respected name in the industry thanks to their admirable commitment to keeping the customers satisfied. One thing that’s sure to please their fans (and any producer who can appreciate good samples) is the shockingly low price they’ve temporarily affixed to what was already a good deal. There’s simply never been a better time to get the ginormous Ghosthack Essential Bundle.
This truly huge bundle comes with a dizzying 2,300+ sound resources, consisting of one-shots, live one-shots, loops, live loops, and vocal samples. Consisting of the entirety of nine different Ghosthack packs from their Essential series (Vocals, Drums, Atmospheres, Guitars, Cinematic SFX, Bass, Foley Sounds, Keys & Strings, and Melodies), the bundle gives you a value of over €250 in existing samples as well as including new and previously unreleased sounds that are exclusive to this deal. Every style and every genre you could imagine is covered.
The full breakdown of what comes included is as follows:
One-shots
- 25 Drones
- 101 Pads
- 12 808 Hits
- 58 Bass Shots
- 10 Sub Hits
- 15 Braams
- 15 Long Risers
- 15 Short Risers
- 15 Scrapes
- 15 Swells
- 15 Trailer Hits
- 15 Whoosh Hits
- 15 Whooshes
- 40 Claps & Snaps
- 12 Cymbals
- 10 Hi-Hats
- 12 Kicks
- 25 Shakers
- 15 Snares
- 25 Melodic Stabs
Live-recorded One-shots
- 11 Field Recordings
- 90 Foley
- 30 Electric Guitar Shots
- 10 Nylon Guitar Shots
- 10 Western Guitar Shots
- 24 Cello Hits
- 22 Soft Piano Hits
- 22 Hard Piano Hits
Loops
- 20 Vocal Chop Loops
- 101 Pad Loops
- 60 Bass Loops (With MIDI)
- 25 Drum Loops (52 STEMs)
- 15 Build-Up Drums
- 15 Drum Fills
- 15 Drum Rolls
- 20 Percussion Loops
- 100 Melody Loops (With MIDI)
Live-recorded loops
- 62 Electric Guitar Loops
- 20 Nylon Guitar Loops
- 20 Western Guitar Loops
- 35 Key & String Ensemble Loops (122 STEMs)
Vocals
- 7 Full Acapella parts
- 127 Adlibs
- 115 Single Words
- 103 Phrases
- 31 Spoken Words
- 36 Spoken Phrases
Unlike most sample pack/sound marketplaces, Ghosthack offers a 30-day money back guarantee- if for whatever reason the bundle isn’t right for you, you can get a full refund.
The Ghosthack Essential Bundle is available from the official Ghosthack website for an incredibly low, limited-time price of just €24 (£21.04). The bundle will go back to its original price of €199.95 soon, so be sure to take advantage while you still can!
Watch the video below for a visual overview of everything that comes in the bundle!
