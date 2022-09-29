Ghosthack Essential Bundle: 2300+ Royalty-free Premium Sounds

Ghosthack began life back in 2006 as one man’s electronic music project, only diving into sound design in 2010. They’ve come a long way from their humble beginnings, evolving into a well-respected name in the industry thanks to their admirable commitment to keeping the customers satisfied. One thing that’s sure to please their fans (and any producer who can appreciate good samples) is the shockingly low price they’ve temporarily affixed to what was already a good deal. There’s simply never been a better time to get the ginormous Ghosthack Essential Bundle.

This truly huge bundle comes with a dizzying 2,300+ sound resources, consisting of one-shots, live one-shots, loops, live loops, and vocal samples. Consisting of the entirety of nine different Ghosthack packs from their Essential series (Vocals, Drums, Atmospheres, Guitars, Cinematic SFX, Bass, Foley Sounds, Keys & Strings, and Melodies), the bundle gives you a value of over €250 in existing samples as well as including new and previously unreleased sounds that are exclusive to this deal. Every style and every genre you could imagine is covered.

The full breakdown of what comes included is as follows:

One-shots 25 Drones

101 Pads

12 808 Hits

58 Bass Shots

10 Sub Hits

15 Braams

15 Long Risers

15 Short Risers

15 Scrapes

15 Swells

15 Trailer Hits

15 Whoosh Hits

15 Whooshes

40 Claps & Snaps

12 Cymbals

10 Hi-Hats

12 Kicks

25 Shakers

15 Snares

25 Melodic Stabs

Live-recorded One-shots

11 Field Recordings

90 Foley

30 Electric Guitar Shots

10 Nylon Guitar Shots

10 Western Guitar Shots

24 Cello Hits

22 Soft Piano Hits

22 Hard Piano Hits

Loops

20 Vocal Chop Loops

101 Pad Loops

60 Bass Loops (With MIDI)

25 Drum Loops (52 STEMs)

15 Build-Up Drums

15 Drum Fills

15 Drum Rolls

20 Percussion Loops

100 Melody Loops (With MIDI)

Live-recorded loops

62 Electric Guitar Loops

20 Nylon Guitar Loops

20 Western Guitar Loops

35 Key & String Ensemble Loops (122 STEMs)

Vocals

7 Full Acapella parts

127 Adlibs

115 Single Words

103 Phrases

31 Spoken Words

36 Spoken Phrases

Unlike most sample pack/sound marketplaces, Ghosthack offers a 30-day money back guarantee- if for whatever reason the bundle isn’t right for you, you can get a full refund.

The Ghosthack Essential Bundle is available from the official Ghosthack website for an incredibly low, limited-time price of just €24 (£21.04). The bundle will go back to its original price of €199.95 soon, so be sure to take advantage while you still can!

Watch the video below for a visual overview of everything that comes in the bundle!

