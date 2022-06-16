Grus and Sown reveal abstract Sample Pack ‘Wraiths’

Grus and Sown Wraiths is a sample pack based on experimental and abstract sounds and cinematic textures in combination with granular sound processing.

Grus and Sown is the creation of sound designer and composer Dalton Newman. The sounds of Grus and Sown reference the sonic blueprint of his own work, which predominantly explores experimental ambient textures. While influences from genres such as hyperpop, synthwave, alternative pop and lofi (to name a few) are incorporated in his work, the studio’s sound remains singular and genre-less.

The constellation Grus is that of a crane with its wings outstretched – a symbol of elegance, harmony, and grace. Grus quite simply reflects the company’s slogan: ‘Consciously Elegant Sound Design’. ‘Sown’ represents the action of planting, of sowing seeds.

Having recognized that as a composer one has the ability to create something very visceral and personal, Dalton seeks to provide the very building blocks from which a song will grow. Grus and Sown provide a seedling that has already been sown, one of harmony and love that can now continue to grow into something truly beautiful in the hands of another.

The first Sample Pack by Grus and Sown is a unique attempt at making samples that will sound unique and stand out in every production, which is a handy tool and for sure something every producer is trying to create.

The Sample Pack was created while experimenting with granular processes and lossy compression to just shape the sound in a certain direction. Grus and Sown Wraiths was made with analog gear and software and the sounds were processed in a session of 1 to 3 hours for just one sound. With several stages in the process, the sounds got shaped to be as unique as possible to stand out from the rest.

Producers will get 78 Drum Samples, 24 Texture Samples, 53 Textural One-Shots, and more than 20 Synth shots, in total more than 170 Samples. That’s more than enough to create a unique and sonically abstract song just with one Sample Pack alone. The gear they have used comes from a wide range of brands like Soma Laboratories, Herbs and Stones, and Folkek. On their own, they all sound incredible but combining them with the granular and lossy compression and pushing individual sounds to Samples creates something amazing, like Grus and Sown Wraiths, will give you.

All in all the Sample Pack is made to complement existing production or to give producers the chance to make a full song just with the sounds of Wraiths and achieve some amazing results. Yet to know if more is coming this is truly a great start for Grus and Sown. Now available online and priced at 12 Dollars.

They also have another sample pack arriving this year, some Max for Live devices arriving soon, and a sample library arriving sometime next year as well. Considering the sheer quality of Wraiths, Grus & Sown is definitely a brand to watch out for in the upcoming future.

Image credits: Dalton Newman for Grus and Sown