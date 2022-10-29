Best Halloween 2022 deals & sales on Sample Packs for music production
Halloween is just around the corner and brands in the plugins and sample pack space have already started off with their lucrative sales. Popularly known as the trick or treat season is probably all treats for music producers, as some of their favorite sample packs are now available for a much discounted price for a limited time. Shortlisting from a vast number of ongoing deals, we have collected some of the best and curated a list for you.
Best Halloween deals & sales on Sample Packs
1. Samplesound Halloween Sale – 50% off all sample packs
Our picks from the sale:
- Dub Tech House Vol. 1 – Underground Tech House Sounds (128bpm Loops – one shots)
- Epic Orchestra – Trap Beats – Trap Hip-hop (Construction Kits – Audio Loops )
- Dev – Minimal Deep Tech (Drum Loops – Synth Loops)
- ASHRAM Sounds Organic House Downtempo Template 5 for Ableton Live
2. Ghosthack Halloween Sale – buy 3 get 1 free
Our picks from the sale:
3. ADSR Sounds – up to 93% off selected sample packs
Our picks from the sale:
- Tempelhof Techno
- SOR Melodic Techno BUNDLE
- Myesis [Melodic Techno Ableton Template]
- Shadows – 5 for $15 Serum, Loops & MIDI
- Cyberpunk Dystopian Sample Pack
4. Black Octopus Halloween Sale – 50% off selected sample packs
Our picks from the sale:
- Black Octopus Sound – Smoking Barrels
- Incantations for Repro by Marula Music
- Siren by Veela
- 300 Vocal Shouts
5. Loopmasters – up to 50% off Sample packs
Our picks from the sale:
6. Production Music Live
- Dimensions – Serum Presets: Melodic Techno Vol.2
- Organica Vol. 2 – Full Production Suite
- Deep Premium Vol.6 – Drum Sample Pack
- Peak Time Bunker Vol 1 – Techno Sample Pack
- MIDI Pack Melodic House – Inner Lights
There are more deals and sales that would be going live in the upcoming few days. We will be updating the list regularly over the week so do keep checking this space for more exciting deals!
Image Credits: Lan Gao