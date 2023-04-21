Introducing the Hammond XK-4 Portable Organ

By Ricky Iuliucci 101

The Hammond XK-4 is a portable organ designed to provide a versatile and expressive sound. Announced at this years NAMM event, The XK-4 is the latest modern day adaptation of the original Hammond organ; invented by Laurens Hammond in 1935. It is a compact and lightweight instrument that can be easily carried and set up in various venues. The XK-4 is equipped with a range of features that make it a powerful instrument for professional musicians and enthusiasts alike.

One of the most notable features of the Hammond XK-4 is its authentic tone-wheel sound. This is made possible through the use of Hammond’s Virtual Tone-wheel Generator technology, which accurately replicates the distinctive sound of classic Hammond organs. The XK-4 also offers a wide range of tone controls and adjustable settings that allow players to tailor the sound to their liking. In addition to its sound capabilities, the Hammond XK-4 also offers a variety of performance features. It has a split keyboard function that allows players to assign different sounds to each section of the keyboard, as well as a dual manual mode that lets players control two different sounds simultaneously. The organ also features a variety of effects, including chorus, reverb, and overdrive.

The Hammond XK-4 is certainly designed with portability in mind. It weighs just over 35 pounds, making it easy to transport and set up in various locations. The organ comes with a sturdy carrying case that provides protection during transport, as well as a detachable music stand that can be easily attached and removed as needed.

Overall, the Hammond XK-4 is a powerful asset to any traveling musician looking to incorporate a fresh new sound to their performance or casual music enthusiasts. It is fully equipped with USB A/B ports for computer connectivity, as well as a vast selection of output jacks making it the next perfect instrument for your collection. Check out the video below to see it in action!

